FELONY
Ronald Edwards Loftis, 28, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 14 on Bowman Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge and violation of probation.
Toan Anh Nguyen, 32, of Willows was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 13 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of firearm by felon and other charges.
Averille Leon Willis, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 13 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold.
James Garreth Barr, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 12 on Griffen in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge and identity theft.
George Lee Casey, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 10 on Montecito Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Don Tod Natho, 34, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Feb. 10 on Santa Maria Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of second degree burglary, forgery, false check, grand theft, two counts identifying information theft with priors, vehicle theft and misdemeanor charges.
Bradley Mitchell Nugent, 36, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 10 on the 11500 block of Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of attack with deadly weapon or force, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, false imprisonment, possession of firearm by felon and threaten to commit a crime.
Christopher Jacob Quilling, 23, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 9 on Fifth Avenue in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger, possession of known stolen property and other charges.
Thomas Ray Talley, 51, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 10 at Tractor Supply store in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold and misdemeanor charges.
Dau Jsay Ly, 77, of Sacramento was arrested by a Tehama County district attorney's investigator Feb. 9 on the 17200 block of Rancho Tehama Road in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell/cultivate narcotic controlled substance, cultivation of marijuana, and possession of marijuana for sale.
Perry Joseph Perez, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Feb. 9 on Johnson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Shawn Brian Dearing, 50, of Corning was arrested by a U.S. marshal Feb. 8 on Olive Road in Corning and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $165,000 bail and suspicion of robbery, violation of probation and violation of post release community supervision.
Ray Cain, 37, was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 9 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1 million bail and suspicion of murder, driving under the influence and evading police with wanton disregard for safety.
Kristin Denise Sparkman, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 7 at the Dollar General in Proberta and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon, battery on person and other charges.
Ronald Verrett Jr., 50, of Tehama was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 8 at the sheriff's office in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of possession of obscene matter depicting minor.
DUI
Jaime Ramos, 30, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 14 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Carlos Edwardo Valdez Ramirez, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 14 behind Raley's store in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Teresa Lucille Kay, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 14 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Leslie Dale Adams, 55, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 13 and on Interstate 5 at Sunset Avenue and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Alexander Manzano, 34, of Sacramento was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 11 on Interstate 5 near Flores Avenue and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Ruben Daniel Bazarte, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 10 on Lakeside Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.