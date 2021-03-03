FELONY
Richard Lyn Puglisi, 50, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 22 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of registered sex offender failure to file change of address.
William Fredrick Strassburger, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 22 at Walmart in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, violation of probation and other charges.
Alan Brian Ward, 22, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 22 on Flores Avenue in Proberta and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buying or receiving stolen vehicle or equipment, evading peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and vehicle theft.
Samanatha Michelle Fisher, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 23 on Luther Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear after release, possession of stolen vehicle and other charges.
Dustin Matthew Stoner, 33, of Chico was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 23 at Rolling Hills Casino in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving stolen motor vehicle.
Lloyd Adam Wilson, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested at the Tehama County Jail Feb. 23 and booked without bail on suspicion of possession of obscene matter depicting minor in sexual acts.
Casandra Acevedo, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 24 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy and robbery.
Jennifer Nicole Jenson, 36, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County Major Crimes officer Feb. 24 on Edith Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of ex-felon with a firearm, grand theft, possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a controlled substance.
David Moreno, 37, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County Major Crimes officer Feb. 24 on Edith Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of ex-felon with a firearm, failure to appear on written promise, possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a controlled substance.
Samuel Ramey Ranberg, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 24 at Raley's store in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold and other charges.
William Fredrick Strassburger, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 24 on the 3500 block of Highway 99W and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of false personation of another, violation of probation and other charges.
Lloyd Antonio Velaquez, 33, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 24 on Jackson Street of Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold and a misdemeanor charge.
Michael McDonald, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 24 on Ash Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of child cruelty with possible injury/death, driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges.
Bruce Lee Brazzel, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 24 on Wiltsey Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats and other charges.
John Ezra Thomas Linstroth, 23, of Corning was booked into the Tehama County Jail Feb. 25 without bail on suspicion of grand theft.
Dillon Christopher McFayden, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 25 on Luther Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold and a misdemeanor charge.
Cody Michael Stoneham, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 25 on Monroe in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Alex Ray Boone, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 26 on S. Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of concealed dirk or dagger, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, violation of probation, vehicle theft and other charges.
Jonathan Trenton Ferrell Simmons, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 26 on Luther in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold.
Travis Scott McLaughlin, 32, was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 26 on Parey Avenue and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Destiny Leigh Vancil, 25, of Sacramento was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 26 at O'Reilly's Auto in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen vehicle and other charges.
Travis Eugene Banghart, 37, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 27 on Bowman Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $150,000 bail and suspicion of possession of stolen property, possession of firearm by felon and other charges.
Martin Monty Fresquez, 27, of Dos Palos was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 28 on Adobe Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Andres Farias Sanchez, 28, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 28 at Tractor Supply in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy or receive stolen property.
Luis M Soria Islas, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 28 at Herbert Park and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger and other charges.
Dylan Vincent Mehringer, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 27 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Kelly Mullins Moore, 50, of Orland was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 27 on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts burglary, grand theft of firearm, possession of firearm by felon, receiving known stolen property and other charges.
DUI
Angela Kay Peters, 60, of Sacramento was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 22 on S. Main in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Fernando Serafin Candiaramos, 25, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 23 on Hoag Road in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and other charges.
Alyssa Linda Lee Dent, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 23 on Washington Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $6,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges.
Alejandro Martinez Sanchez, 27, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 26 on Butte Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and other charges.
Eric Bryce Shaw, 51, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 27 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.