FELONY
James Christopher Bunn, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 15 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of violation of parole, possession of a controlled substance, violation of probation and misdemeanor sex offender on school grounds and theft.
Daniel Hamilton Graham, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff''s deputy March 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, possession of firearm by felon and vandalism.
Goulun Li, 52, of New York, NY was arrested by a Tehama County District Attorney's investigator March 15 on East Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance and misdemeanor cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale.
Jun Xiang Li, 69, of Brooklyn, Minn., was arrested by a Tehama County District Attorney's investigator March 15 on East Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance and misdemeanor cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale.
Mel Yu Rong, 62, of Stockton was arrested by a Tehama County District Attorney's investigator March 15 on East Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance and misdemeanor cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale.
Zhen Ming Rong, 61, of Staten Island, NY was arrested by a Tehama County District Attorney's investigator March 15 on East Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance and misdemeanor cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale.
Jason Dean Sweaney, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer March 15 on Pershing Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1 million bail and suspicion of attempted murder, carry a concealed firearm, carry loaded firearm in public, person prohibited from owning or possessing firearm, possession of controlled substance while armed with loaded firearm, possession of firearm by felon, receiving known stolen property, threaten to commit crime/death or great bodily injury and other charges.
Corbette Frank Wilson, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer March 16 on Olivewood Road in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Livon Deniel Hooks, 44, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 17 on Johnson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of child cruelty.
Chun Hon Ng, 53, of Elk Grove was arrested by a Tehama County District Attorney's investigator March 17 on Ridge Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale.
Lawrence Duke Geske, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 18 at Walmart in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats, violation of probation and other charges.
Davon Tyrell Hill, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer March 18 at Classic Inn Motel in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Carlton Ray Stevens, 42, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 18 on Marguerite Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Michael Ethan Stafford, 50, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer March 19 on Bryon Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold and other charges.
Stuart Eugene Froman, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 20 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts attack with a deadly weapon, petty theft, vandalism and other charges.
Paul Anthony Najar, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer March 20 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger and violation of probation.
David Earl Clopp, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 21 on Walnut in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism and violation of post release community supervision.
DUI
Owen Benjamin Dahl, 26, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 16 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Ashley Dionne Strutton, 24, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer March 16 on Oakhollow near Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicon of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Tyler James Grames, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 21 on Oak in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Tong Her, 55, of Sacramento was arrested by a CHP officer March 21 on Interstate 5 near Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Michael McDonald, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 21 on Adobe Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and driving while privilege suspended with prior conviction.