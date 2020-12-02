FELONY
Gabriel Cisneros Chavez, 52, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Nov. 25 on Grant in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance while armed, possession of narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Rachel Michaela Graves Holt, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 25 on Scottsdale Way in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1 million bail and suspicion of assault to commit rape/sodomy/oral copulation victim under 18, continuous sexual abuse of child, possession of obscene matter depicting minor in sexual acts, sexual acts with child 10 years or younger, sexual penetration with foreign object, and willful injury to child.
Todd Ryan Pitner, 39, of Mount Shasta was arrested at the Tehama County Jail Nov. 25 and booked without bail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury to spouse/child's parent, false imprisonment, and resisting executive officers.
Dustin Doc Bill, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 26 at Circle K store in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Heather Ann Mack, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 27 at the Ross Store in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bring alcohol/drugs into jail and other charges.
Jedi Jasson Joshua Marien, 41, of Platina was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 27 on Ball Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Daniel Lee Bentley, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 29 on the 2100 block of South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felon in possession of tear gas, failure to register as arson registrant and other charges.
John Lee Farmer, 43, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 29 on Altube Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft and possession of brass knuckles.
Samuel Mark Zizzo, 58, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 29 on the 22000 block of Finnell Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon/not firearm with great bodily injury likely.
DUI
John Ruel Benge, 75, of Salinas was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 23 on McCoy Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
Kyle David Welker, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 23 on Luther Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges.
James Takuya Eby, 26, of San Antonio, Texas was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 26 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and other charges.
Francisco Robles, 19, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 27 on Interstate 5 at Gyle Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and misdemeanor hit and run.
Nicholas Allen Eugene Truett, 22, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 27 on Interstate 5 at the Red Bluff Rest Area and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Casey Robert Brewster, 24, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 28 on Lake California Drive in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Jonah Bradford Rambo, 23, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 27 on Highway 99E north of Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Santos Joel Rivera Cruz, 24, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 27 on Interstate 5 near the Tehama/Glenn county line and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.