FELONY
Ubaldo Morales Alvarado, 41, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 5 at Rolling Hills Casino in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, false imprisonment and kidnapping.
Isaac Anthony Desouza Bottoms, 25, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 5 on Cobblestone Drive in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and vandalism.
Jose Angel Lucatero Chavez, 19, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County District Attorney's investigator April 5 on Oak Ridge in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, cultivation of marijuana, possession of assault weapon and other charges.
Fhileen Gillermina Diaz Ruvalcaba, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 5 on Hooker Creek Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Dustin Lee Bass, 31, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 5 on Hooker Creek Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision anod other chargers.
Ricky James Candler, 36, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer April 6 on Stanmar Drive in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision, ex-felon with a firearm and possession of controlled substance for sale.
Maria Reyna Delgado, 25, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer April 6 on South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty/possible injury or death, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, driving under the influence and other charges.
Michael Craig Baker, 31, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer April 7 at the Shasta County Jail and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail and suspicion of ex-felon with firearm, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition and prohibition of probation or suspended sentence.
Dustin Allen Mingarelli, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 7 on Ranchero Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon or force and willful cruelty to child.
Clinton Jacob Lyford, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer April 8 near Highway 99E in Vina and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with disregard for safety, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and other charges.
Jarrod Gabriel McVay, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail, carry dirk or dagger, unlawful transport of a controlled substance and other charges.
Miles Michael Pond, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 8 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear after release on bail.
Shannon Deann Sease, 48, of Redding was arrested by a Corning police officer April 9 at the Travel America truck stop on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Andrew David Nilsson, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CalFire officer April 10 on Highway 36W and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $225,000 bail and suspicion of arson/forest land.
Pedro Castro Ramirez, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer April 10 on Highway 99E at the Walmart Distribution Center and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing bodily injury.
Anthony Montana Deuel, 35, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer April 11 on East Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Thomas Lauren Hansen, 33, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer April 11 at the Corning Police Department and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of vandalism and other charges.
Xavier Miles McCarthy, 27, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 11 on Corning Road west of Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of ex-felon with firearm, person prohibited from possession of firearm/ammunition, possession of controlled substance for sale, and other charges.
DUI
Anthony Ryan Rowland, 25, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer April 5 on Highway 99W north of Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving without a license.
Michael Anthony St. John, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer April 5 on Interstate 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $7,500 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, driving on a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance.
Travis Justin Hall, 41, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 6 on Highway 36W and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and possession of a controlled substance.
Elmer Leo Fries III, 49, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer April 7 on Interstate 5 near Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Barry James Krznarich, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 7 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Kelli Kiyoko Hisatomi, 48, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer April 9 on Interstate 5 near Proberta and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Manuel Dejesus Molina, 51, of Willows was arrested by a Corning police officer April 9 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and other charges.
Davelontay Ivon Norwood, 28, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer April 11 on Highway 99E near Red Bluff was booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving without a license.
Amanda Elizabeth Rowley, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 11 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of transportation of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Mandy Lynn Salgado, 45, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 11 at the Chevron Station on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of drugs in prison.