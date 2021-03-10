FELONY
David Fredrick Fox, 57, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 2 on the 7000 block of Rawson Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on a fugitive from justice arrest warrant.
Connor Brendan S. Joseph O'Brien, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer March 2 on Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Jose Juan Rabago, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 2 on the 6100 block of Highway 99W and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge and violation of post release community supervision.
Anthony Michael Wagner, 45, of Cottonwood was arrested at the Tehama County Jail March 2 and booked into the jail on suspicion of alter/forge/falsify driver's license/identification and grand theft.
Yuezing Zhu, 43, of Sacramento was arrested by a state Fish and Game officer March 2 on Sparrow Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, possession of marijuana for sale and cultivation of marijuana.
Harold Eugene Ables, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer March 3 on Citrus in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property and violation of post release community supervision.
Sarina Ann Buzenes, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested at the Tehama County Jail March 2 and booked into the jail on suspicion of child cruelty/possible injury or death and driving under the influence causing bodily injury.
Devon Zachary Brophy, 20, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 3 on Fig Lane in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of causing fire of structure/forest land.
Armando Espinosa Godinez, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer March 2 on Gyle Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Brandon David Klimper, 30, of Dunnigan was arrested by a Corning police officer March 3 on North Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property and other charges.
Angela Rose Vialpando, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 3 at Walmart in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy or receiving stolen property and other charges.
Marcus Dewayne Alavazo, 46, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 4 on Kern Drive in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon/not firearm, possession of firearm while on probation and vandalism.
Isaac Anthony Desouza Bottoms, 25, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 4 on Cobblestone and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism.
Antonio William Prado, 24, was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 4 on Paskenta Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of false identification to a police officer and a parole hold.
Gregory Wood Wilkinson, 50, of Arroyo Grande was arrested by a CHP officer March 4 on Highway 36 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Duane Edward Feisel, 57, of Red Bluff was arrested at the Placer County Jail on March 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of possession of leaded cane/billy jack and other charges.
Jamey Ray Howard, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 5 on East Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of arson; inhabited structure/property, possession of a controlled substance and other charges.
Trey Cleveland King, 33, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer March 5 on Rancho Tehama Road in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $140,000 bail and fugitive from justice arrest warrant.
Michael Anthony St. John, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 5 on Williams Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold.
Gregory Wood Wilkinson, 50, of Arroyo Grande was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 6 on Rio Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of residential burglary person present.
Maurice Provat Wimberly, 46, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 5 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and obstruct/resist executive officer.
Brooke Ashley Williamson, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer March 7 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole, bring controlled substance into jail and other charges.
DUI
Wesley Robert Wilson, 44, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer March 3 on Trinity in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Kenny Randolph Williams, 59, of Elk Grove was arrested by a CHP officer March 5 on Interstate 5 near Flores Avenue and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Eric Allan Brown, 35, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer March 7 on Interstate 5 near Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, hit and run, and other charges.
Stephen William Vanemmenis, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 7 on Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and other charges.