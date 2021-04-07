FELONY
Augustin Alvarado Ibarra, 47, of Paynes Creek was arrested by a CHP officer March 30 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $55,000 bail and suspicion of battery.
Heather Ann Lambert, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 29 at Burger King in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of burglary, escape from jail and false identification to specific police officer.
Brianna Elaine Padilla, 26, of Anderson was arrested at the Tehama County Jail on March 30 and booked into the jail on suspicion of possession of narcotic controlled substance for sale, possession of controlled substance for sale and possession of narcotic controlled substance.
Brittany Marie Carter, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's detective March 31 on Gurnsey in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen vehicle and vehicle theft.
Krystal Nicole Curley, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 31 at Diamond Park in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of robbery.
Kirk Juillard Gosch, 40, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer March 31on Lake California Drive in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on a fugitive from justice arrest warrant.
Julian Bueno, 65, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 2 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism and other charges.
Robert Allen Fitzgerald, 43, of Litchfield was arrested by a CHP officer April 2 on Main Street in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of transportation of a controlled substance and other charges.
Dustin Cory Lindstrom, 34, was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 2 on Highway 99W in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism, possession of known stolen property and a warrant for failure to appear on felony charge.
Hurainia Kayanna Nippert, 31, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer April 2 on Meadowbrook Lane in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, willful harm or injury to child/endangering person or health and other charges.
Lashawn Winter Harvell, 19, of Stockton was arrested by a CHP officer April 3 in Orland and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and driving a vehicle under the influence of any drug and evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety.
Kristofer Brady Herren, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 3 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold and misdemeanor charges.
Juan Rafael Artea, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 4 on Jefferson in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of resisting executive officers.
DUI
Raul Zarate Noriega, 20, of Sacramento was arrested by a CHP officer March 30 on Interstate 5 in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Ashley Dawn Gonzalez, 32, of Eureka was arrested by a CHP officer March 31 on Highway 36 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Nicholas Andrew Pitts, 32, of Shasta Lake was arrested by a CHP officer April 2 on Interstate 5 near Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and other charges.
Edgar Salas Cruz, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 3 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Katya Allice Schweikert, 35, of Paradise was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 3 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Robert Charles Craig, 60, of San Ramon was arrested by a CHP officer April 4 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Orin Samuel Crittendon, 41, of Anderson was arrested by a CHP officer April 4 on Interstate 5 in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and obstruct public officer.
Caleb Samuel Taylor, 30, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 4 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.