FELONY
Travis William Page, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 22 on Stagecoach Road in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $250,000 bail and suspicion of carry a loaded firearm in public, exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, gross negligent discharge of firearm, kidnapping, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, special allegation-personal use of firearm and unlawful firearm activity.
Jason Lee Benson, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 23 at Grocery Outlet in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of registered sex offender failure to register.
Ryan Russell Burgess, 55, was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 23 on Palermo Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of convicted within 10 years of certain misdemeanor/possession of firearm and prohibited to own/possess ammunition.
Taylor Michael Jones, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 23 on Franzel Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, false imprisonment and attack with a deadly weapon/force.
Timothy Shane Skaggs, 47, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer March 23 on South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of felony failure to appear after release on bail.
Kong Deng Vang, 56, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County district attorney's investigator March 23 on Lone Wolf Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale.
Giorgio Raul Garcia, 53, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 24 on Aloha Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault of minor with force.
Maxfield Alexander Parish, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer March 24 on Pebblestone Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Rodrigo Gutierrez Sosa, 42, of Oakland was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 24 on Highway 36 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, ex-felon with firearm and person prohibited from possessing ammunition.
Michael Anthony St. John, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 24 on Antelope Boulevard and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold and other charges.
Lin Chan, 51, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County district attorney's investigator March 25 on Austin Lane in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale.
Shi Mei Chen, 71, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County district attorney's investigator March 25 on Austin Lane in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale.
Crystal Ann Gilliam, 35, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer March 25 at the Motel 6 in Anderson and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Jeffrey Eugene Tice, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 25 on Washington Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to update annual sex offender registration.
Averille Leon Willis, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 25 at America's Best Value Inn in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse.
Daisy Cherie Gozhak, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer March 26 on Classic Inn in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
David Lyn Pot, 56, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 26 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of vandalism and other charges.
John Russell Sine, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer March 26 at Classic Inn in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail, violation of probation, possession of narcotic controlled substance for sale and possession of controlled substance for sale.
Amber Michelle Jenkins, 34, of Brentwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 27 on Elder Creek Circle in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon or force.
James Ivan Freeman, 29, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 28 on the 1100 block of Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of cruelty to elder/dependent adult with likely great bodily injury or death.
DUI
Jorge Rigoberto Bravo, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer March 25 at Holiday Inn in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs combined.
Aaron Cody Wentworth, 49, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer March 25 on Interstate 5 in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Richard Dale Stango, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 28 at CVS in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.