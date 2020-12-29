FELONY
Scott Allan West, 39, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 27 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of obstruct/resist executive officer and misdemeanor charges.
Tanner Jack Walden, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 27 on Lincoln Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon, cruelty to elder/dependent adult and violation of parole.
Ryan Wesley Touvell, 32, of Richfield was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Dec. 27 in Richfield and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of child cruelty and inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Corrie Lynn Thomson, 30, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 27 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry a concealed firearm and driving under the influence causing injury.
Sabrina Sue Johnson, 39, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Dec. 27 on Highway 99W in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge and misdemeanor charges.
Robert Gilbert Chandler, 50, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 27 on Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $155,000 bail and suspicion of stalking and violating court order to prevent domestic violence.
Jordan Lee Thompson, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 26 on Cedar Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of obstruct/resist arrest and vandalism.
Jose De Jesus Sandoval Avila, 25, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Dec. 26 on Gardiner Ferry Road east of Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Christopher Wayne Flora, 38, of San Bernardino was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 26 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and misdemeanor charges.
James Lawrence Amergian Garrett, 29, of Chester was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Dec. 24 on San Benito Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and violation of post release community supervision.
Justin Donovan Durrand Early, 48, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Dec. 23 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of registered sex offender violation of ankle monitor system.
Jessica Nicole Morrision, 36, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Dec. 23 on Hall Road in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of child endangerment, possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance and possession of controlled substance.
Michael Albert Shankles, 31, of Burney was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Dec. 23 at the Diamond Skate Park in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail, obstruct/resist arrest and other charges.
Ericka Breyona Viney, 24, of Sacramento was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 23 on Bowman Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft, willful cruelty to child and other charges.
Vaughn Wesley Wilson, 43, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Dec. 23 on Hall Road in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felon in possession of pepper spray and keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance
Kory Michael Raines, 19, of Gerber was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 22 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of illegal possession of explosive, possession of controlled substance and other charges.
Bradley Scott Russell, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 22 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Sesar Oswald Diaz Ruvalcaba, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 21 on Monroe Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of carry dirk or dagger, violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Shannon Lee Hoskins, 55, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 21 in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of two counts driving under the influence causing bodily injury.
Miguel Santiago Juarez, 30, of Gerber was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 21 at Bartels Giant Burgers on Corning Road in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry a concealed firearm, possession of controlled substance while armed, possession of narcotic controlled substance, possession of firearm by felon, prohibited person in possession of ammunition and other charges.
DUI
Javier Macedo Bonilla, 27, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 27 in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Kyle Lee Leiber, 21, of Mill Creek was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 26 on Highway 36E in Mill Creek and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges.
Tyler Scott Sain, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 25 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Susie Manuela Oppelt, 57, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 25 on Sherwood Boulevard in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Evan Allyne Flores, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 23 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.
Brandon Scott Parker, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 23 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Terril Andrew Whitlock, 19, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 22 on Freeman Schoolhouse Road in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.