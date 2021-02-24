FELONY
Noah Ryan Coats, 39, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 21 on Liberal Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of carry a concealed firearm while driving, felony possession of a firearm/prior adult conviction, violation of parole, and three counts possession of assault weapon by felon.
Charles Wayne Rice, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 21 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of leaded cane/billy jack, driving under the influence and other charges.
Karen Marie Rojas, 60, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 21 on Gardiner Ferry Road near Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $150,000 bail and suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving a vehicle under the influence of any drug.
Mark Anthony Alaniz, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 21 on Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of endangering a child and other charges.
Diane Kathleen Rotter, 62, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 20 on Shasta Boulevard in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of person prohibited from possession of firearm/ammunition and other charges.
Krystal Nicole Curley, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 20 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of robbery and other charges.
William Lamar Smith, 49, of Redding was arrested by a CalFire officer Feb. 19 at Barge Hole and Jellys Ferry Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of arson during a state of emergency, arson of forest land and violation of probation.
Jeremy Don Lawrence, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer fEb. 19 at Ramos Donut House in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Zunjie Chen, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Feb. 18 on Marietta Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep a place to sell narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Valerie Fawn Moser, 44, of Corning was arrested by a state parole officer Feb. 18 at the Red Bluff Parole Office and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Felipe Casas Olivo, 33, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 18 on San Benito Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Luis Noe Hernandez, 48, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 18 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $200,000 bail and suspicion of assault with intent to commit oral copulation, attempted rape by means of force, violence, duress, fear, and inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Kenneth Albert Auten, 54, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 18 on Highway 36W west of Kinney Drive and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of burglary tools, possession of narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Shannon Lee Hoskins, 55, of Los Molinos was arrested at the Tehama County Jail Feb. 17 and booked into the jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing bodily injury and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.
Jeremiah Michael McAnelly, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 17 on Ilex Place in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of give false information to peace officer and violation of probation.
Jonathon Andrew Reitano, 21, was arrested by the Tehama County District Attorney's Office Feb. 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of willful cruelty to child, a parole hold and other charges.
Nicholas Louis Rhoda, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 16 on Riverside Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Robert Eric Tyson, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested at the Tehama County Jail Feb. 17 and booked into the jail on suspicion of driving the influence of alcohol and drugs, possession of a controlled substance for sale and transportation of a controlled substance.
Lawrence Duke Geske, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 17 at the Red Bluff police office and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of arson, carry dirk or dagger, three counts failure to appear on felony charge and resisting executive officer.
Levi Michael Gardner, 28, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 16 on South Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of assault, arson of another's property and other charges.
Rockford James Bell, 39, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 16 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts of vehicle theft.
Keith Allen Burrill, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Feb. 16 at Applebees restaurant in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Christopher Jason Lucero, 22, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 16 on Fairoaks Drive in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of false imprisonment, resisting executive officers and other charges.
Lloyd Antonio Velacruz, 33, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 16 on Sixth Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on a parole hold.
Guanglian Xiang, 44, of Elk Grove was arrested at the Tehama County Jail on Feb. 16 and booked on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic substances and possession of marijuana for sale.
DUI
Travis James Buckel, 39, of Grants Pass, Ore., was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 21 on Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and possession of a controlled substance.
Emilio Eliseo Delgado, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 20 on Williams Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, battery and battery of peace officer/emergency personnel.
Hector Rafael Maldonado, 24, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 19 in Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving on a suspended license.
Claudio Ramirez, 32, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 19 on North Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges.
Spencer Frank Lamkins, 31, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 18 on Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Peter Jay Hall, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 17 on Sale Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury.