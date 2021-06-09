FELONY
Nicholas Louis Rhoda, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 1 at the Red Bluff City Park and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold.
Felipe Antonio Flores, 25, of Bend was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 2 on Jackson in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of child endangerment/possible injury, driving on a suspended license for DUI, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury and other charges.
Stuart Eugene Froman, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy June 2 at OneStop gas station in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of billy club, violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Megan Sharon Mickey, 33, of Corning was arrested at the Tehama County Jail on June 2 and booked into the jail on $101,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and vandalism.
Michael Leon Vandolah, 63, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer June 2 on Short Lane in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
John David Vaughn, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 4 on Antelope Boulevard and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of transportation of a controlled substance and other charges.
William John Burk, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 5 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance in prison, possession of controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance and other charges.
Daniel Alan Lanig, 59, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 5 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance and other charges.
Micaela Elaine Rau, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy June 5 on the 8700 block of Highway 99E and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,500 bail and suspicion of escape jail and other charges.
Charles Wayne Rice, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 5 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance and possession of controlled substance for sale.
William Edward Sabec, 31, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy June 5 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail and a fugitive from justice arrest warrant.
Timothy Shane Skaggs, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy June 5 on Crittendon Street and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Anthony Michael Vaca, 28, of Simi Valley was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy June 5 on the 8700 block of Highway 99E and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of escape from jail and other charges.
Roberta Adriana Carrillo, 32, of Stockton was arrested by a CHP officer June 3 on Interstate 5 in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Anselmo Ceja Diaz, 44, of Ceres was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy June 3 on Empire Drive and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale.
David Ray Clark, 41, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer June 3 on Interstate 5 in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of evading peace officer with disregard for safety, receiving known stolen property, transportation of controlled substance, vehicle theft and other charges.
Kevin Thomas Crane, 23, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer June 3 at 809 Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance and other drug-related charges.
Bennie Edward Dickinson, 51, of Chico was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy June 3 on Shasta Boulevard and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Daisy Cherie Gozhak, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer June 3 on S. Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of person prohibited from possession of firearm/ammunition.
Danny Ray Hammer, 32, of Clearlake was arrested by a Corning police officer June 3 on Solano Street at East Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy or receive stolen vehicle/property.
Raquel Lidia Jacinto Salvador, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 3 at the Red Bluff City Park and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail and other charges.
Julio Cesar Mora Farias, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer June 3 on S. Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of commit felony while on felony bail, possession of leaded cane and other charges.
Ramon Ruelas, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer June 3 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Kellie Lauren Snow, 22, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer June 3 on Solano Street at East Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, two counts possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance, and other drug-related charges.
DUI
Heinz Peter Schmitz, 75, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer June 1 on Highway 99W in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Cody Ivan Stark McCollum, 19, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer June 1 on Interstate 5 north of Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Steve Tongvanh, 35, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer June 1 on Orangewood in Richfield and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Nakia Kodiak Freeman, 46, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer June 2 on Interstate 5 at Gyle Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, driving on a suspended license and other charges.
Wyatt Lee Jones McDonald, 21, of Vina was arrested by a CHP officer June 4 on Ballard Road in Vina and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Claude Junior Steele, 59, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 6 on Monroe Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Caleb Samuel Lee Taylor, 30, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer June 6 on Gyle Road in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.