FELONY
Jennifer Michele Rush, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 8 on Guernsey in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Thomas Patrick Boyle, 52, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 8 on Quercus Lobata Way in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon.
Theresa Marie Garcia Lewis, 49, of Napa was arrested at the Tehama County Jail on March 9 and booked without bail on suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon, attempted murder and child cruelty/possible injury or death.
Roy Dean Unrue, 51, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 9 at Belle Mill Landing in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of possession of pepper spray and other charges.
Brook Thomas Bonner, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 10 at Harvey's Market on Highway 99W in Proberta and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of obstruct or resist arrest, vandalism and other charges.
Ryan Thomas Charles Falin, 31, of Burney was arrested by a Corning police officer March 10 on Highway 99W at Viola Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of false personation and other charges.
Felipe Antonio Flores, 25, of Bend was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 10 on Ash Lane and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Dillon James Hilburn, 22, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 10 on Blossom Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of false imprisonment, violation of parole and other charges.
Samantha Gean Jensen, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer March 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of narcotic controlled substance for sale and violation of post release community supervision.
Priscilla Lynn Kenny, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 10 on Ash Lane in Bend and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of aid by misrepresentation and other charges.
William Edward Sabec, 31, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer March 10 on Colony Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of registered sex offender failure to change address and other charges.
David Nathan Simmons, 32, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 11 at the Tehama County Superior Courthouse and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and possession of narcotic controlled substance for sale.
Spiker Ryan Cahalan, 40, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer March 12 on Gerber Road in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision, two counts ex-felon with firearm, two counts person prohibited from possessing ammunition, possession of controlled substance for sale, possession of short-barreled shotgun/rifle, transportation of a controlled substance and other charges.
Luis M Soria Islas, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 13 on Highway 99W in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger and other charges.
Jeremy Don Lawrence, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 13 at Walmart in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold and other charges.
Leonel Valladarez, 36, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 13 on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Cody Casper Clark, 28, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 14 on Tehama Vian Road in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of false imprisonment and other charges.
Kyle Martin McLeod, 29, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 14 at Woodson RV Park on South Avenue and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two county failure to appear on misdemeanor charges, and other charges.
DUI
Christopher Arthur Kelly, 39, of Willows was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 11 on Baker Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and other charges.
Tommy John Crowley, 44, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer March 12 on South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Vincent Thomas Silva, 26, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer March 12 at Evergreen Elementary School and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Brenda Joyce Carlson, 60, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 14 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Kevin Terrance Cosgrove, 61, of Rogue River, Ore., was arrested by a CHP officer March 13 on Interstate 5 at Flores Avenue and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Sean Daniel Wallard, 46, of Moraga was arrested by a CHP officer March 14 on Jelly's Ferry Road north of Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Amanda Nicole Wilson, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer March 13 on Interstate 5 in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and other charges