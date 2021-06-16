FELONY
Dallas Todd Lamb, 26, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 7 on Hook Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of arson of property of another.
Sarah Eveline Brown, 36, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer June 7 on Marin Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and receiving known stolen property.
Justin Michael Hazlett, 44, of Orland was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy June 8 on Highway 99W near Christian Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of transient failure to register as sex offender.
Perry Shane Herder, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 8 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger and other charges.
Valente Ivan Martinez, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer June 8 on Baker Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charrges.
Matthew Jack Clennon, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 9 on Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Edward Jose Castillo, 18, of North Hollywood was arrested by a CHP officer June 10 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale, possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance, transportation of controlled substance, unlawful transportation of a controlled substance and other charges.
Sesar Oswald Diaz Ruvalcaba, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 10 on S. Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of carry dirk or dagger, violation of post release community supervision, resisting executive officer and other charges.
Angel Jesus Hesse, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 10 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of robbery.
Brian Jose Rodriguez, 20, of Mexico was arrested by a CHP officer June 10 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale, possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance, transportation of controlled substance, and unlawful transportation of a controlled substance.
David Joel Shields, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer June 10 on Franzel Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of person prohibited from possessing ammunition.
Elias Hunter Macias, 19, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 11 on Hill Street and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of develop film with sexual conduct of minor, rape by force, send/sell obscene materials depicting minor and sexual penetration with force.
Michelle Elaine Canty, 49, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 12 on Diamond Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale, possession of marijuana for sale, selling marijuana, transportation of controlled substance and other charges.
David Mark Thommen, 48, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 10 at the Tehama County Jail and booked into the jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of damage power lines, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, parole hold and other charges.
Carly Elizabeth Aguilar Haselow, 25, of Anderson was arrested by a CHP officer June 13 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence, willful cruelty to child and other charges.
DUI
Mark Anthony Horta, 22, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 7 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Ruben Martin Esparza, 47, of Vina was arrested by a CHP officer June 8 on Foothill Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Charity Lee Kertz, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 8 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Daniel Matthew Salminen, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 12 in the Tractor Supply parking lot on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Bjorn Breddick Olsen, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy June 13 on Hillcrest Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and violation of probation.