FELONY
Jose Luis Ramirez, 37, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer June 21 on South Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Sergio Samanigo Rodriguez, 27, of Adelanto was arrested by a Corning police officer June 21 on the 800 block of Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger and other charges.
Sammilee Argoleya, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer June 22 at the Red Bluff City Park and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Jesus Manuel Brunner, 29, of Bay Point was arrested at the Tehama County Jail on June 22 and booked into the jail on suspicion of possess bad check/money order, possess driver's license/identification to commit forgery and unauthorized use of another's identification.
Elizabeth June Dahlgren, 50, of Red Bluff was arrested at the Tehama County Jail on June 22 and booked into the jail on suspicion of burglary, false check/register, and forgery/possession or receipt of items with intent to defraud.
Scott Allen Duffer, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 22 on Franzel Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attack with deadly weapon, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, false imprisonment and violation of probation.
Lenard Scott Latham, 58, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer June 22 on Sutter Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Brittany Ann Moore, 31, of Susanville was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy June 22 at the Tehama County Jail and booked into the jail on suspicion of hit and run resulting in injury and driving on a suspended license.
Debra Ellen Dockler, 58, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy June 23 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of vandalism and other charges.
Ryan Dee Freemyers, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer June 23 on Hankle Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of firearm by felon.
Derex Elijah Johnson, 55, of Oroville was arrested by a Corning police officer June 24 on Woodson Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft and other charges.
Jasen Michael Allen Lum, 50, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer June 24 on South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism.
Paul Anthony Najar, 37, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer June 24 on Highway 99W at South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger and other charges.
Erica Leah Nolen, 43, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy June 24 on Bowman Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats, possession of firearm by felon and cruelty to elder/dependent adult.
Nicholas Ryan Ginn, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy June 25 on Dog Island Park in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger, failure to appear on felony charge, possession of leaded cane and other charges.
Travis John Byrd, 35, of Anderson was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy June 26 on Evergreen Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Venessa Kay Jennings, 32, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy June 26 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $65,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, grand theft of firearm and other charges.
Luis Enrique Loera Limon, 22, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 26 on Belle Mill Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance, possession for sale controlled substance, transportation of narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Salvador Juan Saldovar Jr., 37, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer June 26 on Interstate 5 at Flores Avenue and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, false personation, driving under the influence, and hit and run property damage.
Nicholas Ryan Troehler, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy on Peppertree Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of cruelty to elder/dependent adult and vandalism.
Alton Steven Gragg, 38, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy June 27 at the Diversion Dam in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of brass knuckles and felon in possession of pepper spray.
Garrett Ian Paulsen, 31, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy June 27 on 5700 block of Houghton Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Ryan Anthony Chase Sanchez, 25, of Vallejo was arrested by a CHP officer June 27 at Rolling Hills Casino and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail and suspicion of receiving known stolen property and vehicle theft.
DUI
Micah Nathaniel Casados, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 22 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and driving on a suspended license.
John Milton Yarborough, 33, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer June 25 on Black Butte Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Michael Allen Voyles, 61, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy June 26 at the Cabin Saloon and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, drunk driving, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury and other charges.