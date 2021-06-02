FELONY
Jessica Callaway Hensler, 32, of Rancho Tehama was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy May 24 on the 15500 block of N. Mendocino in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Sean Patrick Fowler, 51, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy May 24 on Prospect Peak in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism and other charges.
Andrew Savino Horstman, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer May 24 on Highway 99E in Vina and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, possession of stolen vehicle, violation of probation and special allegation/prior auto theft conviction.
Trae Andrew Blackbear, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy May 25 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and other charges.
Thomas Robert Duesel, 32, of Redding was arrested by a Corning police officer May 26 on the 3500 block of Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of attempted carjacking and criminal threats.
Brad Lee Emery, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 27 at Ramos Donuts in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale, possession of marijuana for sale, transportation of controlled substance and other charges.
Kevin Roger Nichols, 39, of San Francisco was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 27 at Ramos Donuts in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $35,000 bail and suspicion of attack with deadly weapon, vandalism and other charges.
Kody Jonathan Julien, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer May 28 on N. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy or receive stolen vehicle, failure to appear after release from jail, misdemeanor driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license.
Wesley Marcello Reed, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 28 at the Red Bluff City Park and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge after release from jail.
Trey James Samons, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 28 on David Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of second degree burglary and other charges.
Kathleen Lynn Husted, 45, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 29 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail $40,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge and other charges.
Brandon Scott Stout, 29, of Dunsmuir was arrested by a CHP officer May 29 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of stolen vehicle, receive known stolen property, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and other charges.
Trent Derrek Womack, 27, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy May 29 on Reeves Road in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious injury and inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Brandon Allan Bacon, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 30 on Kimball Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $225,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, failure to appear on felony charge, special allegation two of three strikes one prior, special allegation offense committed while on bail and other charges.
Ernest Andrew Chavira, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer May 30 on Tehama Avenue at Vina and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of false personate and other charges.
Jason Dean Sweaney, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy May 31 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attempted willful deliberate premeditated murder, carry a concealed firearm while driving vehicle, carry loaded firearm in public, felon in possession of ammo, felon in possession of stun gun, possession/purchase narcotic substance for sale, possession of controlled substance for sale, possession of controlled substance while armed with loaded firearm, possession of firearm by felon, receive known stolen property and transportation of controlled substance.
DUI
Oscar Raul Avila Rodriguez, 45, of Gerber was arrested by a CHP officer May 26 on Flores Avenue in Proberta and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Rochelle Reanna Burnett, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 27 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges.
Kuujaa Abbdullah Nelson, 42, of Sacramento was arrested by a CHP officer May 29 at the CHP scales on Interstate 5 in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving on a suspended license.
Jonathan Frederick Gonsalves, 29, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy May 30 on Tehama Vina Road in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
Oscar Arturo Medina Nolasco, 37, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer May 30 on Interstate 5 at Jelly's Ferry Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving on a suspended license.
Desiree Jo Bassett, 49, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 31 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Jonathan Grant Gordon, 36, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer May 31 on Interstate 5 in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.