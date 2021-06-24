FELONY
Michael Vincent Baker, 37, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer June 14 on Highway 5 in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
Perry Shane Herder, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy June 15 at Rolling Hills Casino and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Eduardo Martinez, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 15 on Walnut Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of fugitive from justice.
Michael Travis Keith, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer June 17 on Belle Mill Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession/purchase for sale narcotic substance.
Daniel Ryann Ramey, 39, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 17 at Walmart in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, and other charges.
Lisa Olivia Scott, 50, of Red bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 17 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of drugs in prison and other charges.
Hope Sherri Watson, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 17 on Southridge Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of felon in possession of tear gas, possession of narcotic controlled substance, and attempted robbery.
Eric Santos Castillo, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 18 on First Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Rosemary Jean Tarango, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 18 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft and several misdemeanor charges.
Michal Alan Tisdale, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 18 at Tractor Supply in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger and other charges.
Clifford Dale Cleland, 34, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's officer June 20 on the 600 block of Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, criminal threats and other charges.
DUI
Rachel Rae Debolt, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 14 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Natasha Nichole Hawken, 36, of Copperpolis was arrested by a CHP officer June 18 on San Benito in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Jaime Loring Johnson, 48, of Stockton was arrested by a CHP officer June 18 on Interstate 5 in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Stephanie Nicole Barajas, 22, of Proberta was arrested by a CHP officer June 19 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and possession of narcotic controlled substance.
Oscar Jose Contreras, 51, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer June 19 on Rawson Road at Finnell and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Paul Robert Armstrong, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 20 on Willow Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, driving on a suspended license, fleeing peace officer, possession of controlled substance and other charges.