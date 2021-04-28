FELONY
Matthew Vaughan Williams, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 19 on Windmill Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $500,000 bail and suspicion of attempted murder.
Abel Ramirez Zurita, 37, of Mecca was arrested by a state Fish and Game officer April 19 in Tehama County and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy, cultivation of marijuana and other charges.
Armando Alvarado, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 19 on Sale Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Christopher Shane Brownfield, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 19 on Westover at Highway 99W and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Jesus Mata Gomez, 43, of Ephrata was arrested by a state Fish and Game officer April 19 in Tehama County and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy, cultivation of marijuana and other charges.
Mingus Ramone Griffith, 48, of Gardena was arrested by a Corning police officer April 19 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of dirk or dagger, parole hold, special allegation of prior strikes and other charges.
Fidel Meraz, 43, of Tehama was arrested by a Tehama County district attorney's investigator April 19 on Sixty-fifth Street in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale.
Christina Lyn Bilodeau, 30, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer April 19 on Toomes Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
Randy Lee Grenawalt, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 20 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon or force.
Yongzhu Huang, 52, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County district attorney's investigator on Corning Road in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale.
Phi Trien Lam, 58, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County district attorney's investigator on Corning Road in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale.
Steven Anthony Ramirez, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer April 20 on Highway 36W and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receive known stolen property, vehicle theft and other charges.
Daniel Robert O'Connor, 58, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 21 on Orangewood Road in Richfield and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail and suspicion of burglary and violation of probation.
Raul Angel Marez Castillo, 36, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer April 21 on Hickory Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1 million bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon, attempted murder and murder.
Alonzo Garrett Coleman, 23, of Igo was arrested at the Tehama County Jail April 22 and booked without bail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance.
Uriah John Hare, 45, of Magalia was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 22 on Hogsback Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of evade police officer with wanton disregard for safety and other charges.
Ryen Erich McNay, 49, of Sacramento was arrested by a CHP officer April 22 on Interstate 5 at Liberal Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of false report of bomb to police officer, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and fleeing peace officer.
Johnny Franklin May Thorpe, 29, of Sacramento was arrested by a Corning police officer April 22 in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Jerry Lee Billingsley, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer April 23 on Adobe Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and failure to appear on felony charge.
Brook Thomas Bonner, 52, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 23 on Tait in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision, failure to appear on felony charge and other charges.
Brandon Wade Garry, 36, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 23 on San Mateo Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attempted burglary, three counts second degree burglary, carry dirk or dagger, vandalism and other charges.
Kelly Mullins Moore, 50, of Orland was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 23 on Marguerite Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Dustin Springer, 23, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 23 on Marguerite Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Gregory Scott Gallagher, 39, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft by embezzlement, vehicle theft and other charges.
Nathan Joseph Hunt, 42, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 24 on Toomes Avenue and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Brandon Bryce Arrington, 33, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer April 25 on Highway 99W in Proberta and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy or receive stolen property, vehicle theft and other charges.
Anthony James Ashlock, 60, of Gerber was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 25 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts forge/alter vehicle registration and other charges.
Denny Corrales Fernandez, 43, of Hemet was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 24 on Walnut in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and vandalism.
DUI
Emily Elizabeth Chavez, 19, of Gerber was arrested by a CHP officer April 19 on Chard Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Martin Ramirez Chavez, 55, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 19 on Washington Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drug.
Julian Fidel Reyes, 20, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 19 on Chard Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry concealed firearm while occupant of vehicle, carry loaded firearm in public and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Robert Joseph Wilson, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 23 on Howell Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Alberto Comacho, 25, of Los Angeles was arrested by a CHP officer April 25 on Interstate 5 in Tehama County and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs combined.