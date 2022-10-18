FELONY
Jerrel Dwayne Ford, 37, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 6 on Riverside Way in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy/receive stolen property and other charges.
Dejuan Idel Nelms, 45, of Spokane, Wash., was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Oct. 6 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of transport marijuana over 28.5 grams, possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance and transport to sell narcotic controlled substance.
Martin Valencia, 31, of Chico was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 6 at a California Correctional Center and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of possession of brass knuckles, possession of controlled substance for sale, sale of controlled substance and other charges.
Kyle David Welker, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 6 on White Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism and other charges.
Jesse Angelo Martinez, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 8 on Bell Mill in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of alter firearm mark, person prohibited from possession of firearm/ammunition, possession of firearm by felon and other charges.
Michael Anthony Rogers, 39, of Orland was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 8 on David Avenue in red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Christina Lynn Sain, 46, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 8 at Ramos Donuts in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of sale of controlled substance and other charges.
Kimberly Chang, 30, of Sacramento was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 9 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Ronald James Grissom, 50, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 9 on Houghton Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property and other charges.
Rhonda Ruth Penrod, 63, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 9 on the 24000 block of McLane Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $75,000 bail and suspicion of arson/structor or land.
Jonathan David Abbott, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 10 on Belle Mill in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Lacey Rose Fields, 37, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 11 on Delphinium in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Robert Allen Mann, 57, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 11 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of driving under the influence special allegation 2/3 strikes, driving under the influence causing great bodily injury and other charges.
Harold Eugene Ables, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 12 on Minch Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and other charges.
DUI
Dennis Frank Terrell, 76, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 8 on Sherwood Boulevard in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Sergio Valencia Villa, 40, of Modesto was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 8 on Luther Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and possession of narcotic controlled substance.
Lane Michael Atkins, 25, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 9 on Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Devin Lee Bullington, 23, of Solway, Minn., was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 9 on Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Bowdie Tyler Davies, 23, of Kennewick, Wash., was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 9 on Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Darrin Morris Ritchie, 61, of Stockton was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 9 on Interstate 5 in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury and other charges.
Briana Diane Robertson, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 9 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Mark Steven Winrod, 58, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 9 on Interstate 5 in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Roosevelt James, 66, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 11 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Maurico Morfin Lopez, 31, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 12 at the Woodson Bridge at South Avenue and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.