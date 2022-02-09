FELONY
Shawn Brian Dearing, 51, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 1 at Rolling Hills Casino in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Harley James Epperson, 41, of Gerber was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 1 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Daniel Alan Lanig, 61, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 2 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felon in possession of ammunition, possession of narcotic controlled substance, possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance, transportation of narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Loren Dale Skidmore, 61, of Orland was arrested by Corning police officer Feb. 2 on Edith Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of funds from sale of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance for sale, sale of controlled substance and other charges.
Gerald Darwin Stevens, 66, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 2 on Bell Mille Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger, failure to appear on felony charge and grand theft of labor.
Johnny Ray Hutson, 61, of Modesto was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 3 at Auto Zone store in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of possession of forged notes.
Jacob Dylan Cozine, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Rene Andre Pasillas, 25, of Tehama was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 1 on Highway 99W at Tyler Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attack with deadly weapon, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, criminal threats and false imprisonment.
Jenea Cristine Sogioan, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 1 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of arson of property of another, bring controlled substance into jail, carry dirk/dagger and other charges.
Jeannette Elaine Spaulding, 51, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 1 on Walbridge Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of accessory.
Troy Lyn Zimmerman, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 1 on Walbridge Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of murder.
Robert Lewis Denlay, 56, of Oroville was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 3 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts forgery, get credit from other's identification and other charges.
Kenneth Edward Gammon, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 3 on Luther Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk/dagger and possession of controlled substance.
Jamey Ray Howard, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Feb. 3 at the Red Bluff City Park and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of arson and possession of controlled substance.
Valente Ivan Martinez, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Feb. 3 on Aloha Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision, possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Benjamin Allen Morehead, 20, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 3 at the Red Bluff City Park and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Timothy Patrick Walsh, 42, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 3 on Meadowbrook in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Wesley Scott Duggins, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 4 on Ross Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Rachel Carlotta Cochran, 52, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 5 on Corning Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism.
Jacob Charles Worrell, 45, of Garberville was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 5 on Highway 36 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, vehicle theft and other charges.
Paul Bryan Hensley, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 6 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attack with deadly weapon and inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Cedril Alex Keermann, 57, of Tehama was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 6 on Fourth Street in Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of transportation of controlled substance and other charges.
DUI
Efrain Ramos Candia, 31, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 3 on Edith Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges.
Christopher Gavyn Macias, 18, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 4 on Gerber Road in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol combined.
Jeffery Alan Wilkinson, 32, of Anderson was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 5 on Hooker Creek Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving while privilege suspended for prior conviction.