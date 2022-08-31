FELONY
Leon Ray Holt Jr., 51, of Oroville was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 22 on Gyle Road in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen vehicle.
John Anthony Santella, 59, of Lompoc was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 22 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury and first degree robbery.
Thomas Ray Talley, 53, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 22 on the 8800 block of Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole, possession of brass knuckles and other charges.
Genesis Aniza Correa, 27, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 23 on Center Street in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury and other charges.
Cody Allan Demerath, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 23 on Garryana Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Bruce Wayne Snow, 50, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 23 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge and other charges.
Xavier Miles McCarthy, 29, of Willows was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 24 on Granger in Richfield and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, person prohibited in possession of firearm/ammunition, possession of firearm by felon and other charges.
Timothy Patrick Walsh, 43, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 24 on South Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Andrew Horace Westbrook, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 24 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and violation of parole.