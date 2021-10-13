FELONY
Brandon John Perez, 35, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 4 on Toomes Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Darcy Faye Purcell, 50, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 4 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of obstruct public officer and other charges.
Timothy Shane Skaggs, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 6 at Woodson Park in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear after release on bail and other charges.
Amanda Nicole Davis, 26, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 7 at the Chevron station on Bowman Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property and vehicle theft.
Hehui Liu, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County District Attorney's investigator Oct. 7 on Cabernet Court in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of cultivation of marijuana and keeping a place to sell narcotic controlled substance.
Sierra Taylor Tidmore, 26, of Anderson was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 7 on Main Street in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of false personation and other charges.
Rodrigio Torres Castaneda, 33, of Oroville was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 7 on Woodson Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $200,000 bail and suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in public, continuous sexual abuse of a child, evading peace officer, lewd and lascivious acts with child under 14 years, sodomy of person under 14 years and other charges.
Jennifer Ann Hernandez, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 8 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felon in possession of pepper spray, robbery and other charges.
Javier Jimenez Santiago, 43, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 8 on Edith Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism/$1,000 or more.
Brandon John Perez, 35, of Corning was arrested by at the Tehama County Jail on Oct. 8 and booked without bail on suspicion of fugitive from justice.
Cliff Clayton Rhoads, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Oct. 8 at Rolling Hills Casino and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism/$400 or more.
Marcos Antonio Santana, 23, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer at the probation office in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Martin Valencia, 30, of Chico was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 8 on Antelope Boulevard and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, buy or receive stolen property and other charges.
Thomas Lauren Hansen, 33, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 11 on the 900 block of Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of commit felony while on bail, failure to appear after release on bail, vandalism and other charges.
DUI
William Thomas Gamble, 56, of Florida was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 4 on Barham Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving without a license.
Jared Wayne Gipson, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 5 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and other charges.
Travis David Porter, 28, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 6 on Interstate 5 in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
James Scott Patton, 59, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 8 on Rawson Road in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Martin Ramirez Chavez, 56, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 9 on Auction Yard Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Kao Y Saechao, 39, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 9 on Everett Freeman Way in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Dustin Harold Souza, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 11 on the 8000 block of Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.