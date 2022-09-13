FELONY
David Dale Brady, 29, of Gerber was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 1 in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of resisting executive officers and other charges.
Darea Darcell Correia, 30, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 1 on Toomes Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of false personate, violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Jennifer Ann Hernandez, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 1 on Center Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism and other charges.
Rodney Wayne Newton, 64, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 1 at the G&K Country Store in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon and other charges.
Emily Rayann Ross, 22, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer at the Red Bluff city Park and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Steven Timothy Rowens, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 1 on Toomes Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Steele Andrew Stewart, 18, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 1 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, attack with a deadly weapon and exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm.
Carl Randoph Tehada, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 1 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, failure to appear in court and other charges.
Joseph Robert Chapman, 28, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 2 on Main Street in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft with priors, a parole hold and other charges.
Luis M Soria Islas, 38, of Gerber was arrested by a CalFire officer Sept. 2 at Elder Creek in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of causing fire of structure/forest land.
Charles Ben Padilla, 36, of Willows was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 2 on the 12000 block of Highway 99W in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $70,000 bail and suspicion of penalty enhancement for felony committed while released from custody, receive know stolen property and willful cruelty to child.
Andrew Horace Westbrook, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 2 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold.
Christopher Calvin Fackrell, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 3 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy/receive stolen property, violation of probation and other charges.
Michael Anthony Barron, 74, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 5 on Rio Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $75,000 bail and suspicion of arson of forest land.
Georgia Ann Miles, 45, of Reno, Nev., was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 6 on Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of carry concealed firearm upon person.
Keenan Lee Pennington Corley, 29, of corning was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 6 on Hooker Creek Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Brian Neil Korodi, 33, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Sept. 7 on Second Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of false personate, forgery, and other charges.
Howard Daniel McPhail, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 7 on S. Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft of personal property and other charges.
Andrew Horace Westbrook, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer Sept. 7 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold and suspicion of misdemeanor charges.
DUI
Alexander Casa Herrera, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 3 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Jennifer Lynn Carson, 50, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Sept. 4 on Marguerite Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury.
Jose Andres Mendoza Lizarda, 40, of Pasco, Wash., was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 4 on Marguerite Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury.
Christopher Yi, 37, of California was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 5 on Interstate 5 in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury.