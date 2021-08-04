FELONY
Kailen Amber Beatty, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 26 on Sale Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon.
Rochelle Reanna Burnett, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 26 at the Red Bluff City Park and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse and robbery.
Jennifer Nakia Friel, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 26 on Sale Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon and contribute to the delinquency of a minor.
Hunter Ryan Miller, 18, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy July 26 at the Tehama County Courthouse and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $250,000 bail and suspicion of possession of obscene matter depicting minor under 14 years in a sexual act and possession of over 600 images of child or youth pornography.
Tiana Linnea Moreno Jimenez, 45, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 26 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, use or possession of tear gas for self-defense and other charges.
Jenevieve Arlene Perez, 18, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 26 on Sale Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon and other charges.
Christina Waneve Adams, 28, of Anderson was arrested by a CHP officer July 27 on Evergreen in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry a loaded firearm in public and other charges.
James Lamar Crudup, 46, of Sacramento was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 27 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Timothy Shane Skaggs, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 27 at Walmart in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear after release on bail.
Michelle Lee Woolery, 40, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy July 27 on El Cerrito Court in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail and conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor.
Luis Zarata Magana, 36, of Modesto was arrested by a state Fish and Game officer July 28 at Middle Fork of Elder Creek and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of armed with firearm while committing felony, conspiracy to commit felony and cultivation of marijuana.
Jose Contreras Ortega, 25, of Modesto was arrested by a state Fish and Game officer July 28 at Middle Fork of Elder Creek and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of armed with firearm while committing felony, conspiracy to commit felony and cultivation of marijuana.
Trey James Samons, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 28 on Belle Mill Road in Red Buff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft of firearm, first degree burglary, identity theft, keep place to sell narcotic substance, theft/use access card data and other charges.
Gregory Lynn Tewart, 44, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer July 27 at Rolling Hills Casino and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property and burglary.
Gary Joseph Monet Cross, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 29 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Terra Elizabeth Haley, 48, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 29 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of felon in possession of tear gas, unlawful use of tear gas and other charges.
Rickey Alan Howard, 42, of Rodeo was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy July 29 on Siskiyou Court and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Keith Lee Melton Cramer, 25, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy July 29 at the Los Molinos Post Office and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon and threaten to commit crime involving death or great bodily injury.
Holden Gregory Pierce, 23, of Corning was arrested by law enforcement July 30 on Comanche Court in Ranch Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of commit felony while on bail, embezzlement, failure to appear on felony charges, and other charges.
Maria Dejesus Flores, 38, of Anderson was arrested by a Corning police officer July 31 on East Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
Olivia Belle Regules, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy July 31, on Mary Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism.
David Donald Allen, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Aug. 1 on Toomes Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of felon in possession of tear gas, violation of parole, and other charges.
Andres Mendoza, 19, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 1 in Tehama County and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism and other charges.
DUI
Margaret Mary Callahan, 60, of Sacramento was arrested by a CHP officer July 29 on Interstate 5 in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving while privilege suspended with prior conviction.
Jeffrey Lynn Mellen, 66, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer July 30 on Decker Avenue and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving while privilege suspended with prior convictions.
Bert Finley Clayton, 48, of Vacaville was arrested by a CHP officer July 31 on Adobe Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Curt Michael Robinson, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 1 on Reeds Creek Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.