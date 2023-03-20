FELONY
Angel Antonio Mariscal Lopez, 26, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 9 at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $60,000 bail and suspicion of assault with firearm on person, carry a loaded firearm in public, carry firearm in public while masked, kidnapping, possession of unregistered firearm and other charges.
Keith William McQuilliams, 34, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s sergeant March 9 on McCoy Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felon in possession of pepper spray, person prohibited from possessing ammunition, prisoner possession of weapon and other charges.
Paul James Wright, 67, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 9 on Riverside Way in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail, criminal threats and other charges.
Cynthia Louise Dykes, 58, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 10 on Rancho Tehama Road in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of alter/forge drivers license, possession of brass knuckles, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, possession of firearm by felon and sale or manufacture of deceptive identification document.
William Edwin Hayes, 56, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 10 on Rancho Tehama Road in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition and possession of firearm by felon.
Billy Roy Jones, 45, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 10 on James Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of assault with firearm on person, kidnapping, robbery, transient out of compliance and other charges.
David Michael Knox, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 10 on Lakeside Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Gavriel Soltero Tovar, 30, of Smith River was arrested by a Corning police officer March 10 on the 2100 block of South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of concealed firearm, carry loaded firearm in public/vehicle, person prohibited from possession of ammunition, possession of narcotic controlled substance for purpose of sales, possession of controlled substance for sale, possession of controlled substance while armed, possession of firearm by felon, receiving known stolen property, transportation of controlled substance and transportation of narcotic controlled substance for sale.
Jose Luis Farias Valdovinos, 41, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy on March 10 at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
David Mark Thommen, 49, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer March 11 on Adobe Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision, possession of stolen vehicle, vehicle theft and other charges.
Alvaro Hernandez Munoz, 34, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 12 at the Corning Police Department and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Eric Allan Brown, 37, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 13 on Prospect Peak in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of prohibited possession of ammunition and other charges.
Hanoa Kaonohiokala Nahinu, 46, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 13 at the Tehama County Jail and booked into the jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale.
Russell Alen Townsend, 29, of Vallejo was arrested by a CHP officer March 13 on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of transportation between counties of controlled substance for sale.
Brianne Raquel Rodriguez, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 14 on Ridge Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and willful cruelty to child.
Alvin Jerry Greer, 30, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 15 on Houghton Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of battery, burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime, receiving known stolen property and other charges.
DUI
Alejandro Rodriguez Velazquez, 28, of Oakland was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 10 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving without a license.
Johnny Arzate, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 12 on Montgomery Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Michael Steven Cardena, 38, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer on South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Rory Kevin O’Reiley, 65, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer March 15 on Coyote Point in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.