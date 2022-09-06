FELONY
Brandon Bryce Arrington, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 25 on Sale Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy/receive stolen property and other charges.
Mercedes Nicole Gutierrez, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 25 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism.
Nina Dee Mauricio, 60, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 25 at Super 8 Motel in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to register as arson registrant.
Bryce Gunnar Peterson, 20, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 25 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft, indecent exposure and theft of utility services.
Michal Alan Tisdale, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 25 on Kimball Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of battery against peace officer and other charges.
Jaime Ibarra Barragan, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 26 on Luther Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Paul Dean Salinas, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 26 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charges.
Lisa Olivia Scott, 51, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 26 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of robbery.
Lebert Lee Leftwich, 60, of Los Molinos was arrested by a law enforcement officer Aug. 27 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of ex-felon with a firearm, manufacture firearm/no serial number, manufacture unsafe handgun and prohibited person in possession of firearm/ammunition.
Ricardo Diaz Salazar, 45, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 27 on the 4000 block of Houghton Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, child endangerment and other charges.
Johnathan Michael Stamper, 38, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 27 on White Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail and other charges.
Kevin Wade Mair, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 28 on Chestnut Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, carrying switchblade knife, possession of burglary tools, possession of stungun and other charges.
Jonathan Mark Ables, 28, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 29 on Walnut Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy/receive stolen property, vehicle theft and vandalism.
Dillon Patrick Buck, 25, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 29 on Toomes Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail, possession of controlled substance for sale and other charges.
David James Laidlaw, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 29 on Franklin Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $200,000 bail and suspicion of assault with intent to commit oral copulation.
John Rae Martin, 62, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Aug. 29 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and violation of registered sex offender regulations.
Christopher Blake Pence, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 29 on Monroe Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Curtis Lyndon Arnold, 60, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 30 on Viola Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of failure to register as sex offender.
Lucas Samuel East, 29, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 30 on Edith Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry a loaded firearm in public, false personate, and other charges.
DUI
Kristin Hart Quinn, 46, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 26 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Noah Douglas Gonzales, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 28 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Ronald Edward Bloxham, 56, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 29 on Highway 99E in Vina and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Marlene Cabral, 23, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 29 on Highway 99W in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and hit and run.
Amy Darlene Gibbs, 44, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 30 on Rio Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and other charges.
Lisa Marie Blake, 58, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 31 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Paola Diaz Mojica, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 31 on First Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Robert Allen Mann, 57, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 31 on Hidden Harbor Drive in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of any drug and other charges.