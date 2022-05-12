FELONY
Michael Belsak, 74, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer May 2 on the 2100 block of South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon and vandalism.
Bobby Alexander Romero, 36, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 2 on Sherwood Boulevard in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and other charges.
Jose Melendes Romero, 54, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 2 on Sherwood Boulevard in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary.
Corbette Frank Wilson, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer May 2 on Woodson Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision, evade peace officer with disregard for safety, sale of a controlled substance and other charges.
Daniel Alan Lanig, 60, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 3 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of commit felony while out on bail and failure to appear on felony charge.
Frank John Ables, 59, of Napa was arrested by a CHP officer May 4 on Interstate 5 at Gyle Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felony driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and other charges.
Tiffany Jane Lilly, 25, of Vina was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 4 on Seventh Street in Vina and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and other charges.
Christopher Robert Thompson, 33, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 4 on Sampson Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and other charges.
Arturo Servin, 35, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 5 on Williams Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of prohibited person with ammunition and other charges.
Yvette Rodriguez, 31, was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 5 on Pershing Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Joshua Don Hughes, 34, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer May 5 on Johnson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of child cruelty/possible injury or death, keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, possession for sale narcotic controlled substance, possession narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Stuart Eugene Froman, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer May 5 on Cabernet Court in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $75,000 bail and suspicion of two counts attack with deadly weapon, violation of post release community supervision, vandalism and other charges.
Rex Alan Bell, 37, of Oroville was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 5 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
John Dlance Thomas, 32, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 6 on Vestal Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of convicted within 10 years of certain misdemeanor possession of firearm charge, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, vehicle theft and other charges.
Kerstie Marie Shults, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 6 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail and other charges.
Emily Rayann Ross, 21, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer May 6 at the Sacramento River Bridge and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Steven Anthony Ramirez, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 6 at Auction Yard Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, buy/receive stolen property, carry dirk/dagger, vehicle theft, vandalism and other charges.
Abigale Erin Friel, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 7 on Manner Lane and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Luis Alonso Depazarias, 39, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 7 on Orchard Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Curtis Lybdon Arnold, 60, of Tehama was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 7 on Tehama Vina Road in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and violation of registered sex offender requirements.
Anthony Alven Starks, 45, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer May 8 on Fig Lane in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of arson/inhabited structure, attempted willful deliberate premeditated murder, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, criminal threats, and violation of court order to prevent domestic violence.
Jose Maria Miranda Morales, 23, of Brawley was arrested by a CHP officer May 8 on Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of assault by mean likely to produce great bodily injury and driving under the influence.
DUI
Marcos Zagada Ruiz, 32, of Napa was arrested by a CHP officer May 4 on Interstate 5 in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Daniela Marie Thompson, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 5 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Jose Maria Sanchez Mora, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 5 on Willow Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.
Victoria Kelsey Anne Bacquet, 30, of Tehama was arrested by a CHP officer May 5 on San Benito Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Darren Craig Almeida, 39, of Gerber was arrested by a Corning police officer May 5 at Taco Bell on Solano Street and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Dusty Wade Krois, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer May 7 on Tehama Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.