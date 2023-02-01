FELONY
Benjamin Allen Morehead, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 20 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk/dagger, possession of leaded cane/billy club, violation of parole, prohibited possession of firearm/ammunition, vandalism and other charges.
Halie Mae Hankins, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 21 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felony driving under the influence and other charges.
Easton Dawn Hansen, 18, of Oroville was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 22 on Highway 36E in Manton and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Jim Gee Leong, 66, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 22 on Kaer Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of firearm by felon and other charges.
Vinessa Lea Longwood, 30, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 22 on Paskenta Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Evan Christian Oropeza, 20, of Oroville was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 22 on Highway 36E in Manton and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
David Allen White, 50, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 22 on Eldrid Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of metal knuckles, four counts possession of a controlled substance for sale, sale of a controlled substance and other charges.
Hailey Rennae Crawford, 26, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 23 in the Glenn County Jail and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of any person who commits and assault likely to produce great bodily injury, commit felony while on felony bail, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, possession of firearm by felon and other charges.
Brian Alexander Garcia, 32, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 23 on Blossom Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property, violation of post release community supervision, failure to appear in court, manufacture/sale/possess short barrel shotgun, possession of firearm by felon and other charges.
Rachael Lee Hall, 33, of Chico was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 24 on Chase Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of false personate/special circumstances, receive known stolen property and other charges.
Brandon Steven Martinovich, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer on Kopta in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County on suspicion of vehicle theft.
Howard Daniel McPhail, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 24 on Spyglass in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft, failure to appear in court and other charges.
Cody Michael Stoneham, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 24 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Krystal Leann Grissomdorsey, 40, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 25 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, and other charges.
Marley Jade Hewitt, 30, of Wolf Creek, Ore., was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 25 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $65,000 bail and suspicion of child cruelty/possible injury or death, failure to provide for child, theft-use of another’s access card data and other charges.
DUI
Russell Franklin Bott, 57, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 18 on Viola Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury, evading peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and obstruct/resist public officer.
Joshua Andrew Baker, 52, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 20 on Cannon Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury and other charges.
Jackie Marilyn Ermacoff, 48, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 20 on Aloha Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and other charges.