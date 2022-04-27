FELONY
Lena Rochelle Lucero, 56, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 19 on the 12000 block of Highway 99W in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon.
Mandi Callette Parker, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 19 on Olive Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary of inhabited dwelling when person present and other charges.
Nathan Darrel Simmons, 49, of Gerber was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 19 at Dominoes in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear after release on bail and other charges.
Darin Anthony Madden, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 20 on Rancho Tehama Road in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Hector Maldonado, 47, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer April 20 on Third Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with child under 14 years.
Thomas Lee Neese, 29, of Anderson was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 20 on Kimball Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
Dominic Benard Romiti, 52, of Shingletown was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 20 on Indian Peak Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of concealed weapon on person with prior conviction and violation of probation.
Emmet Franklin Dancer, 53, of Rancho Tehama was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 21 on Kern Drive in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats and burglary.
Francisco Miguel Soto, 32, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 21 on Rancho Tehama Road in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of accessory, burglary, failure to appear after release from jail and other charges.
Markus Ray Vasquez, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 21 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, buy/receive stolen property, failure to appear after release from jail, vehicle theft and other charges.
Daisy May Wright, 40, of Montague was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 21 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry a loaded firearm in public, ex-felon with firearm, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, possession of controlled substance while armed and other charges.
Ryan Nicholas Lee Garner, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by Red Bluff police officer April 22 at the Red Bluff Shopping Center and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Timofey Dmitrivevich Kovolchuk, 37, of North Highlands was arrested by a Corning police officer April 22 at the Safeway parking lot in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property and other charges.
Dallas Todd Lamb, 27, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer April 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of arson/forest land.
Oscar Uriel Mera Zavila, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer April 22 at the probation office and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of obstruct/resist executive officer.
Ginger Mae Mills, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy April 22 at the Tehama District Fairgrounds and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft, failure to appear after release from jail, theft of access card data and other charges.
Gerry Francis Malone, 50, of Redding was arrested by a Corning police officer April 24 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of second degree burglary.
DUI
Joshua Michael Best, 32, of Portland, Ore., was arrested by a CHP officer April 19 on Interstate 5 in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.