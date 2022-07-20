FELONY
Robby Rayburn Martin, 34, of Cottonwood was arrested by law enforcement July 11 on Monroe Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $350,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, violation of parole, stalking, vandalism and other charges.
Eliseo Shovel Contreras, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 12 on Dog Island in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Cody Alan Hill, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer July 12 on the 3200 block of Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon and other charges.
Paul Lopez Medina, 35, of Roseville was arrested by a Corning police officer July 12 on Liberal Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale and sale of controlled substance.
Samuel Domingo Manzano, 61, of Sacramento was arrested by a Corning police officer July 12 on Liberal Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale and sale of controlled substance.
Jaime Farias Valdovinos, 34, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer July 13 on the 2000 block of Blossom Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $93,000 bail and suspicion of child cruelty, possession of narcotic controlled substance for sale, possession of controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Timothy Edward Lundin, 41, of Yermo was arrested by a CHP officer July 13 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with disregard for safety, ex-felon in possession of firearm, obstruct/resist arrest and other charges.
Dillon Patrick Buck, 25, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer July 14 at the Economy Inn in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale, violation of probation and other charges.
Paul Brian Rossetti, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 14 on the 5500 block of Kimball Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $500,000 bail and suspicion of attempted murder, child cruelty, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition and possession of firearm by felon.
David Lee Cole, 64, of Paynes Creek was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 14 on San Benito Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and other charges.
Devon William Ortega, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 15 on Sister Mary Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger and other charges.
Frank Quaid Jr., 38, was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 15 on San Benito in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy/receive stolen property, ex-felon in possession of firearm, forgery, person prohibited from possessing ammunition, possession of controlled substance while armed and other charges.
Francisco Castillo Palominos, 26, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer July 16 on Bowman Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury and driving under the influence with prior convictions.
Christian Damon Murga, 55, of Sunnyvale was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 16 on Wilder Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of sell in lieu of controlled substance.
Elizabeth Grace Gonzalez, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 17 on Washington in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of obstruct/resist executive officer and other charges.
Jason Russell Larson, 39, of Prosser was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 17 on Everette Freeman Way in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance.
Darin Anthony Madden, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CalFire officer July 17 on Wilco Way in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of obstruct/resist executive officer, violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
DUI
Sara Ellen Hanks, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 11 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence and driving without a license.
Kenneth Campbell Jones, 63, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer July 12 on Capay Road in Capay and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Fernando Farias Fernandez, 37, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer July 14 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving without a license.
Noelle Kristina McCammond, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer July 14 in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.
Sandra Nadine Sandberg, 64, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer July 14 on Highway 99E in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.
Francisco Ramos Barragan, 68, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 15 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury.
Daniel Contreras, 61, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer July 15 on Bowman Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and other charges.
Paul Raymond Oviatt, 48, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer July 16 in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury and other charges.
Carlos Muguia Birrueta, 22, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer July 17 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury.
Andrew Weslee Krause, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 17 on Oak in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.