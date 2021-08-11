FELONY
Jaime Ibarra Barragan, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 2 behind Raley's store in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Tanisha Nicole Hiner, 36, of Portland, Ore., was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 2 on Interstate 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on a fugitive from justice arrest warrant.
Julio Cesar Mora Farias, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 2 on S. Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on charges, possession of controlled substance while armed, use of controlled substance while in possession of firearm and other charges.
Lisa Maureen Bolen, 25, of Marysville was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 3 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and other charges.
Richard Joseph Carson, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 3 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger, failure to appear on charges, felon in possession of ammunition, and other charges.
Jasmine Alejandra Farias, 26, of Gerber was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 3 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property.
Brandon Grant Jaimez, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 3 on Sale Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism.
Tabitha Morgan Rodriguez, 39, of Orland was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 3 on E. Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and other charges.
David Ira Bell, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 4 at the Red Bluff City Park and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $225,000 bail and suspicion of arson/structure or forest land and other charges.
Tyler Bruce Beloit, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 4 at Red Bluff High School and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, evading peace officer's and other charges.
Jonathan Trenton Ferrell Simmons, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Aug. 4 at the former Tehama County Courthouse and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold and other charges.
Franklin Alan Goubert, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 4 on Riverside Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of resisting executive officer and other charges.
Tara Christine Mosier, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 4 on Rio Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of narcotic controlled substance for sale, possession of controlled substance for sale and violation of post release community supervision.
Wesley Marcello Reed, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 4 at the Red Bluff City Park and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $75,000 bail and suspicion of arson/structure or forest land.
Brandon Bruno Salazar, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 4 on Rio Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of narcotic controlled substance for sale, possession of controlled substance for sale and violation of probation.
Lucas Sanchez Manguia, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 4 at the probation office and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of battery against police officer and other charges.
Jonathon Trenton Ferrell Simmons, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 5 at Wild Oak in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of battery with serious injuries and a parole hold.
Christopher Michael Hemphill, 47, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 5 on Franklin Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of cruelty to elder/dependent adult.
Bud Michael Potter, 37, was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 5 on Dumosa Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, possession of leaded cane/etc., use or possession of tear gas for self-defense and other charges.
Jose Luis Ramirez, 37, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 5 on E. Solano Street in booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger and other charges.
Jose Romero Melendez, 53, of Gerber was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 5 on Edith Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of petty theft and other charges.
Joseph Steve Stanley, 49, of Gerber was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 5 on E. Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and other charges.
Sharlene Rae Harker, 59, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 6 on Kimball Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of petty theft and battery.
Eric Javontae Knowles, 22, of Tupelo, Miss., was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 6 on Williams Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of assault, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, false imprisonment and other charges.
Justin Wayne VanDyke, 40, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Aug. 6 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of person prohibited from possession of ammunition, possession of narcotic substance for sale, possession of controlled substance for sale, transportation of narcotic substance for sale and other charges.
Bradley Scott Russell, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 7 on Olive Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision, possession of controlled substance for sale and other charges.
William James Surtees, 51, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Aug. 7 on St. Mary in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on charges, failure to register as sex offender, possession of a controlled substance and other charges.
DUI
Aransasu Mendoza, 34, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 2 at Chase Bank in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of a drug.
Jens Peter Steffensen, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 4 at Jack in the Box in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Timothy Allen Woods, 55, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 4 on Interstate 5 near Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving without a license.
Nicholas Howard Hadenfelot, 35, of Concord was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 7 on Interstate 5 near Proberta and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Emmett Ralph Cook, 39, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 8 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Scott Lawrence Orson, 57, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 8 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.