FELONY
Ricardo Arteaga, 32, of Chico was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Sept. 27 at Rolling Hills Casino in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of battery on non-cohabitating former spouse.
Jamey Ray Howard, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 27 on Washington Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of arson/forest land, failure to register as sex offender and other charges.
Dustin Allen Orndorff, 30, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Sept. 27 on First Street in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and other charges.
Emilio Eliseo Delgado, 25, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Sept. 28 on Loleta Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of vandalism.
Mark Lawrence Kramer, 58, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Sept. 28 on Crazy Horse Ridge and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of battery with serious injury and cruelty to dependent adult/elderly with great bodily injury/death possible.
Francisco Llamas, 57, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Sept. 28 at Taco Bell on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Terry Lee Grayson, 52, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Sept. 30 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Ronald James Grissom, 49, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 30 on Crittenden in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism, vandalism property damage and other charges.
Chuck Howell Hayes, 35, of Oroville was arrested by a state parole officer Sept. 30 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of grand theft, violation of parole and other charges.
Cody Lee Kilburger, 27, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 30 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and other charges.
Joshua Paul Robinson, 45, of Anderson was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy at the Shasta County Jail on Sept. 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of robbery.
Cody Levi Sears, 18, of Olivehurst was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 1 on S. Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of buy/receive stolen property, evading peace officer with disregard for safety and other charges.
Robert Marcus Woods, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Oct. 1 on Bell Mill Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of brass knuckle and other charges.
Marin Chavez Acevedo, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 2 on Paskenta Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale, transportation of controlled substance and other charges.
Jonathan Valdovinos Zirate, 27, of Stockton was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Oct. 2 on Weed Court in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of obstruct/resist executive officer.
Gregory Scott Gallagher, 39, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Oct. 3 on Stagecoach Road in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of grand theft by embezzlement.
Luis Enrique Garcia, 28, of San Pedro was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 3 at the Hampton Inns hotel in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Jerardo Palomares, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 3 on James Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of child endangerment, domestic violence and other charges.
Danny Eugene Silva, 44, of Sacramento was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 3 at the Econo Lodge motel in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $115,000 bail and suspicion of oral copulation/unconscious person.
DUI
Alyssa Linda Lee Dent, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 27 on Robinson in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and battery.
Paul Archie Stanger, 67, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 29 on Pine Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Mariano Gomez Lopez, 28, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Oct. 1 on East Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury, driving on a suspended license, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving without evidence of financial responsibility and evading peace officer.
Jacinto Santos Valle, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 1 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving without a license and two counts driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.