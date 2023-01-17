FELONY
Gregory Allen Duaterman, 45, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 5 on First Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation..
Kelsey Rose Kowalkowski, 27, of Chico was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 5 on Everett Freeman Way in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of identifying information theft with prior and other charges.
Brandon Bryce Arrington, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 6 on Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of commit felony while on bail, failure to appear in court and other charges.
Kenneth Michael Fredrickson, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 6 on Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts forgery and other charges.
Steven Eugene Raines, 46, of Anderson was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 6 on Everett Freeman Way in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts failure to appear in court, possession of stolen vehicle and other charges.
Abel Zintzun Garcia, 64, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 6 in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk/dagger, arson, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, vandalism and other charges.
Edward Daniel Fletcher, 60, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 7 on Sutter Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of first degree burglary and other charges.
Prisella Andreina Gonzalez, 34, of Willows was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 7 on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail.
Timothy Shane Skaggs, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 7 at Napa Auto Parts in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk/dagger, failure to appear on felony charge and other charges.
Ronald Alan Blon, 40, of Clairsville, Ohio was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 8 on Highway 99E in Vina and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of known stolen property.
Miguel Garcia Valencia, 64, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 8 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Hector Joseph Chirino, 32, of Orland was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 9 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts person prohibited from possession of firearms/ammunition and other charges.
Cody Shane Hamilton, 31, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 9 on Highway 99W near the Walmart Distribution Center and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
Aaron James Hosler, 61, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 9 on Washington Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of transient failure to register as sex offender.
Tera Lyn Martin, 37, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 9 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail, possession/purchase narcotic controlled substance for sale, transportation of narcotic controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Michael Anthony Cabral, 41, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 10 on Highway 36 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property and vehicle theft.
Carlos Juarez, 60, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 10 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of possession of dirk/dagger and other charges.
John Leroy Kuykendall, 40, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 10 on the 1400 block of Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear in court on felony charges.
Moises Macedo Bonilla, 33, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Jan. 10 on Stagecoach Road in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of armed with firearm while committing a felony.
Jose Melendes Romero, 54, of Gerber was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 10 on South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, two counts petty theft, possession of narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
DUI
Brittany Marie Carter, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 5 at Red Bluff Physical Fitness and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Joseph Francis Close, 42, of Sacramento was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 5 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Keith Allen Burrill, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 6 at Walmart in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and other charges.
Daniela Marie Thompson, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 7 on Jellys Ferry in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Isaac Gonzalez Munoz, 23, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 8 on Highway 99E north of Vina and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Sherry Marie Snyder, 36, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 8 at the Valero gas station in Dairyville and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Cirilo Hernandez Gutierrez, 32, of Santa Maria was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 9 on Blackburn Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury.
Martin Gerardo Lopez, 26, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 10 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Oscar Adrian Reyes, 27, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 10 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Troy Michael Jessen, 55, of Forest Ranch was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 11 at the Shell gas station on Solano Street and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.