FELONY
Rebecca Ann Barr, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 6 on Elm Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $400,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Samantha Gean Jensen, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer June 6 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance.
Kelly Nicole Johnson, 22, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 6 on Kimball Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of obstruct/resist public officer, vandalism, grand theft and other charges.
Caleb Skye Atkins, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 7 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance, transportation of narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Leonel Valladarez, 37, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer June 7 on Houghton Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger and other charges.
Alexander John Jamishonejad, 40, of Oroville was arrested by a CHP officer June 9 at the Tehama Vina Helitack and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism/damage to property.
Bridgette Dawn Walker, 53, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Butte Interagency Narcotic Task Force June 9 on Sherwood Boulevard in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision, possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance and two counts violation of post release community supervision.
Brittnie Michelle Fonseca, 32, of Chico was arrested by a Corning police officer June 10 on Toomes Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge and possession of driver’s license/identification to commit forgery.
Gerardo Zuniga Rosas, 33, of Centralia, Wash., was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 10 on Interstate 5 at South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of construction, possession or use of false compartment with intent to conceal, possession of controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Jose Manuel Manzo, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 11 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism.
Nathan Daniel Wilson, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 11 on Mina in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of arson of property of another.
Sarah Elizabeth Merwin, 38, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer June 12 on Fig Lane in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats, vandalism and other charges.
Sharon Lea Pelagio, 56, of Chico was arrested by a Corning police officer June 12 on Dora Avenue and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and contempt of court order.
DUI
Ryan Benjamin Curtis Wellock, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer June 8 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Kaleb Anthony Skinner, 19, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 10 on Baker in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.