FELONY
Erica Leah Nolen, 23, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy July 6 on Garrison Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury, cruelty to elder/dependent adults and other charges.
Dominic Michael Donato, 22, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy July 7 on Belle Mill Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, willful cruelty to child and other charges.
Ramon Ruelas, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 7 at the Tehama County and booked into the jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and criminal threats.
Raeann Stephani Scott, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 7 on Pine in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon and battery.
Rhona Ruth Penrod, 61, of Corning was arrested by a CalFire officer July 8 on McLane Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $250,000 bail and suspicion of arson/inhabited structure and possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia.
Sergio Rameriz Yanez, 37, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police sergeant July 8 on Fourth Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry a concealed firearm, construction possession or use of false compartment with intent to conceal illegal substance, possession of controlled substance for sale, possession of controlled substance while armed, possession of controlled substance, transportation for purpose of sale of narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Brian James Erwin, 41, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer July 8 on Tehama Vina Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $125,000 bail and suspicion of possession of known stolen property, failure to appear on felony charge, two counts receiving known stolen property, two counts vehicle theft and other charges.
Justin Michael Launius, 24, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy July 9 on Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on a fugitive from justice arrest warrant.
Brian Scott McCain, 41, of Anderson was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy July 9 at the Shasta County Jail and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, obstruct/resist executive officer and other charges.
Matthew James Ball, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 10 at Dollar General in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of possession of pepper spray and other charges.
Thomas Arthur Mosley, 63, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy July 10 at the Mill Creek boat launch and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of cruelty to elder/dependent adult with likely great bodily injury or death.
Gavin Isaiah See, 19, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 10 on Park Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of robbery and other charges.
Allen Jeff Lindell, 49, was arrested at the Tehama County Jail on July 11 and booked into the jail on $35,000 bail and suspicion of obstruct/resist executive officer and other charges.
Shane Thomas McKean, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer July 11 at Clark Park in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry a concealed firearm, failure to appear on felony charge, possession of firearm by felon, vandalism, possession of firearm with identification number removed and other charges.
Robert Lee Spoonemore, 20, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 11 at the Red Bluff Police Department and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of cruelty to animals.
Kathryn Marie Tynes, 39, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy on Highway 99W in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, possession of a controlled substance and other charges.
Francisco Villalobos Amezcua, 30, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy July 11 on San Mateo in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon/not firearm and contact with minor with intent to commit sexual offense.
DUI
David Joel Carera, 65, of Santa Maria was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 6 on Mary Columbia Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Bradley Alan Frank, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer July 9 on Sutter Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Jason Christopher Perry, 44, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 9 on Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.