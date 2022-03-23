FELONY
Fernando Serafin Candia Ramos, 26, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 14 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism.
Steven Craig Colby II, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 14 on Pebblestone in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger and other charges
Christian Paul Herron, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 14 on Riverside Way in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism.
Eric Michael Navarro, 35, of Monte was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 14 on Alture Way and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Jose Guadalupe Meza Rodriguez, 32, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 14 on South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear in court.
Jakob Daniel Fontenot, 35, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March15 on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold, possession of narcotic substance and other charges.
Joshua Earl Cox, 38, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer March 16 on Eleanor Lane in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Roy Albertson Aaron, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 17 on Washington Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of endangering child and inflict injury on child.
Milton LaMont Booker, 49, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 17 on East Wallen Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts possession of controlled substance for sale, possession/purchase narcotic-controlled substance, transportation of a controlled substance and other charges.
Billie Laree Bush, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 17 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of attack with deadly weapon, violation of post release community supervision and a parole hold.
Edlie Dean Reep, 51, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 17 on Fig Lane in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of transient failure to register as sex offender.
Jeremy Dwayne Schulte, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 17 on Riverside Way in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Matthew David Albini, 34, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 18 in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1 million bail and suspicion of possession of stolen property.
Albert Max Hernandez, 50, of Rancho Tehama was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 18 on Whitetail Way in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Christina Marie Puryear, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 18 on Baker in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear in court, false checks, forgery, grand theft, person prohibited from possession firearm/ammunition and other charges.
DUI
Mark Brian Deveraux, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer March 14 on St. Mary's Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and hit and run property damage.
Terence Allen Gregg II, 40, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer March 14 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving on a suspended license.
Andrew James Reynolds, 45, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 16 on Oak Street in Rd Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and hit and run property damage.
Joshua Allen Applegate, 34, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer March 17 on South Avenue east of Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a license, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving on a suspended license.
Omar Barron Quinones, 34, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 17 on Stone Fox Drive in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and other charges.