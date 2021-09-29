FELONY
Justin Palmer Allen, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Sept. 20 on Woodlie Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, possession of controlled substance, possession of narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
David Moreno, 37, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Sept. 21 on the 5300 block of Rawson Road in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of possession of three counts controlled substance for sale, evading peace officer with disregard for safety, failure to appear in court, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, possession of controlled substance while armed, possession of firearm by felon, sale of controlled substance and other charges.
Daniel Hamilton Graham, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 22 on Aramayo in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon and vandalism.
Jeremy Matthew Nunez, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 22 on Luther Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism and other charges.
Ryan Dee Freemyers, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 23 on Alger Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance while armed, two counts possession of firearm by felon, transportation of a controlled substance and transportation of a narcotic controlled substance.
Johnathan Michael Stamper, 37, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Sept. 24 in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $500,000 bail and suspicion of battery with serious injury, false imprisonment, kidnapping to commit another crime and sodomy by force with injury.
Matthew James Ball, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 26 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $155,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, prevent/dissuade witness from reporting and other charges.
Jasmine Alejandra Farias, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 26 at the U-Haul business in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of robbery.
Carlos Edwardo Valdez Ramirez, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 26 on Lakeside Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, carry dirk or dagger, conspiracy to commit a crime and other charges.
DUI
Carlos Julian Ascencio Zamora, 22, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's detective on Diamond Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and other charges.
Bay William Laurence Klein, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 20 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Nicholas Dean Gaches, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 22 on David Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Suzanne P. Hendricks, 53, of Shasta Lake was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 25 on Interstate 5 near Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.