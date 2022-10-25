FELONY
Benjamin Allen Morehead, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 13 at Dollar General in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism.
Jennifer Michele Rush, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Oct. 13 at the probation office and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Marc Aaron Sogoian, 62, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 13 on San Mateo in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Juan Ramon Perez, 51, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 15 near Sale Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Kellie Grace Byers, 46, of Chester was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 16 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Eileen Ann Mina, 44, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 16 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, and other charges.
Dick D Dry, 48, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 17 on Rawson Road at Samson Avenue and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of forge/alter vehicle registration and other charges.
Troy Lee Barr, 44, of Corning was arrested by a state parole officer Oct. 18 on Fourth Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Glenn David Goodwin, 46, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 18 on Monroe Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and other charges.
Cody James Lander, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 18 at Growney Motors in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, carry dirk or dagger, failure to appear on felony charge, grand theft and other charges.
Jeremy Matthew Nunez, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 18 Ashmount Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $150,000 bail and suspicion of stalking.
Michael Patrick Anderson, 38, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 19 on Everett Freeman Way in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Shane Michael Heard, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CalFire officer Oct. 19 at the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $6.6 million bail and suspicion of arson during state of emergency, arson of structure/forest land, possession of arson material/device and other charges.
Kody Jonathan Julien, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 19 on White Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail, buy/receive stolen property, vehicle theft, failure to appear on felony charges, conceal/sell stolen property and other charges.
Thomas James Pittman, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 19 on Monroe Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $24,000 bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision, alter/forge vehicle registration and other charges.
Crystal Christina Poehler, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 19 on Monroe Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $480,000 bail and suspicion of first degree burglary and other charges.
Shatajarae Unique Porter, 21, of Seattle, Wash., was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 19 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $200,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon, child cruelty, first degree robbery and second degree robbery.
DUI
Benjamin Matthew Baker, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 15 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Audrey Lynn Gagnon, 26, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 15 on Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of concentrate cannabis, possession of controlled substance and other charges.
Jose Guillermo Escobar, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 16 on Washington in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury and driving under the influence.
Javier Jesus Novoa, 30, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 16 in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Jose Armando Hernandez Nava, 24, of Stockton was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 18 at the TA Truck Stop in Corning on Highway 99W and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Brittney Loretta Rice, 26, of Gerber was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 19 at Tractor Supply in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.