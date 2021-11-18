FELONY
Christina Lee Agnew, 34, of Cottonwood was arrested by the Tehama County Major Crimes Unit on Nov. 8 on
Agnew Avenue in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bringing controlled substance into jail.
Douglas Martin Dean, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 8 on Highway 99W at Loleta Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charges.
Juan Dias Torres, 39, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 8 on Highway 99W at Fig Lane in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, grand theft, and other charges.
Michael Anthony Wagner, 45, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 8 at the Tehama County Courthouse and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, false check, possession of assault weapon and other charges.
Isidro Betancourt Meraz, 18, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 9 at Tehama County Mental Health and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of vandalism $400 or more.
Darea Darcell Correia, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 9 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of false personate, violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Kody Jonathan Julien, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 9 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
Kevin Scott Piper, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 9 on Monroe Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism/deface property and other charges.
Barrie Travis Diprima, 51, of Volcano was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 9 on Interstate 5 in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, possession of a controlled substance and vehicle theft.
Terra Elizabeth Haley, 48, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 9 on Interstate 5 in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
Orlin Denny Larsen, 45, of Chico was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 10 at Butte County Parole office and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $200,000 bail and suspicion of assault to commit lewd and lascivious act on child, continual abuse of child, forcible lewd act upon child, lewd and lascivious act with child under 14 years, two counts oral copulation of a person under 18, parole hold, and sexual intercourse with minor.
Jose Lopez Soto, 35, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 10 on Highway 99W at Donovan Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and place pollutant near state waters.
Gary Lee Treat, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer at the probation office and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of possession of firearm by felon.
Robert Allen De Los Santos, 50, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 10 on Carol Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats, battery against spouse, exhibit deadly weapon.
Edward Leroy Gravelle, 63, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 11 on Highway 99W in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of possession of loaded firearm in public, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, possession of firearm by felon and other charges.
Rodney Wayne McGuire, 52, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 10 at the AMPM store in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Keith Marvin Haney, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 11 on Park Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon.
Carlie Ann Selvester, 46, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 12 on the 12000 block of Highway 99W and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of multiple offenses, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury and hit and run.
Tiffany Leann Kinsey, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 13 on Baker Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of resisting executive officers.
Anastasio Nieto Perez, 57, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 13 on the 6100 block of Highway 99W and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Trey Cleveland King, 34, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 15 on Interstate 5 in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $500,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon, attempted murder, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, violation of parole, driving under the influence of any drug and other charges.
John Dlance Thomas, 32, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 15 on Highway 99W in Proberta and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felon in possession of ammunition and other charges.
Steve Martin Williams, 33, of Social Circle, Georgia, was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 15 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on a fugitive from justice arrest warrant.
DUI
Katrina Verlee Dawson, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 8 on Spyglass Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Steven Timothy Rowens, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 10 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Cesar Alexis Martinez Aguilar, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 14 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, and other charges.