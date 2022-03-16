FELONY
Christopher James Hensley, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 7 on Pebblestone in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Manuel Jesus Mendoza, 46, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 7 on Fig Lane in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts with child under 14 years.
Christopher Vernon Sherrell, 20, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 7 on Locust Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of brass knuckles, possession of leaded cane and other charges.
Mariah Nicole Wooten, 20, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 7 on Pebblestone in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale, possession of narcotic controlled substance for sale, transportation of controlled substance and other charges.
Tyler James Sanford, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 8 on Luther Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of commit felony while on bail, failure to appear in court, perjury, possession of narcotic controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Stefani Elaine Smith, 29, of Fort Bragg was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 8 on Luther Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail and other charges.
Ivan Rafael Garcia Velazquez, 27, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 9 on Liberal Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $60,000 bail and suspicion of remove identification on weapon, carry a concealed firearm, carry a loaded firearm in public, carry loaded firearm in vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, possession of controlled substance while armed, transportation of controlled substance, under influence of controlled substance while in possession of firearm and other charges.
Joseph Martin Whatley, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 9 on Johnson in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Joshua David White, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 9 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of leaded cane and other charges.
DUI
Elvis Keith Kniss, 42, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer March 10 on Hickman in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Miranda Julian Gomez, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer March 11 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Mark Edward Triplett, 61, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 11 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Kyle Jason Grandell, 31, of Anderson was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 12 at Taco Bell in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.