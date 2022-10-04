FELONY
Francisco Barragan, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Sept. 22 at the Shasta County Jail and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on a parole hold.
Robyn Lynn Brown, 54, of Redding was arrested by a Corning police sergeant Sept. 22 on South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of cruelty to elder/dependent adult.
Dino Anthony Mancini, 56, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 22 on Evergreen Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Doretta Sue McQuillan, 52, was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept.22 at the probation office and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of burglary.
Sergio Nunez Argueta, 61, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 23 on Washington Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.
Alan Donald Maxwell, 52, of Milpitas was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 23 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and possession of stolen vehicle.
Jessica Andromeda McCoy, 48, of Red Bluff was arrested by law enforcement Sept. 23 on Terrance Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft.
Gabriel Antonio Velasquez, 24, of Orland was arrested by a Corning police officer Sept. 23 on South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of concealed weapon with prior conviction, ex-felon with firearm, prohibited person in possession of ammunition/firearm, possession of undetectable firearm and other charges.
Michael Dean Flores, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 24 on Derby Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Desirae Shoumounejad, 26, of Orland was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 24 on Derby Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Mark Leborne Belisle, 55, of Gerber was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 25 on Everett Freeman Way in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property and vehicle theft.
Aaron Bruce Canty, 45, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 25 on Monroe Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of grand theft and alter/forge vehicle registration.
Hershell Odell Watkins, 45, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 25 on State Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conceal/sell property known to be stolen.
Benjamin Lewis Maplesden, 57, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 26 on Ricalia Lane in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of criminal threats and other charges.
Jose Ceja, 31, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 27 on Nirvana Ranch Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, cultivation of marijuana, deposit hazardous substance and other charges.
Rene Chavarria, 39, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 27 on Nirvana Ranch Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, cultivation of marijuana, deposit hazardous substance and other charges.
Travis Devan Church, 35, of Shingletown was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 27 at Planet Fitness in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole and false personate.
Jonathan Daniel Mancias, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 27 on Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft.
Benjamin Allen Morehead, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 27 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Ashley Ann Snodgrass, 29, of Shingletown was arrested by a Red Bluff police office Sept. 27 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of knowingly conceal/sell stolen property.
Theresa Catherine Callis, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 28 on White Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of unauthorized use of another’s identification.
Justin Michael Rocha, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 28 on San Joaquin Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of incest and unlawful sexual intercourse with minor under 18.
Garrett Elgar Stogsdill, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 28 on White Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession/purchase for sale narcotic substance and possession of controlled substance for sale.
Krystle Kim Stringer, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury and driving with excessive blood alcohol.
DUI
Alyssa Dawn Belluomini, 19, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 23 on Monroe in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Carlos Julian Ascencio Zamora, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 24 on Monroe Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and other charges.
Bobby Lawrence Britton, 27, of Anderson was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 25 on Balls Ferry Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and hit and run.
Nicholas Miguel Moreno, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 25 on Walbridge in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and reckless driving.
Oswaldo Moreno Zavala, 25, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 25 on Gyle Road in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving without a license.
Lee Harrison Bradford Stringer, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 25 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Jacquline Rachel Gradney, 39, of Gerber was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 26 on Highway 99W in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Adam Edwardo Soliz, 38, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 26 at Rolling Hills Casino in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Daniel Lee Yoder, 57, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 27 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.