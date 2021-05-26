FELONY
Sydney James Halbersma, 52, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy May 17 on the 12000 block of Highway 99E and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1 million bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, mayhem, robbery, torture, false imprisonment and other charges.
David Moreno, 37, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer May 17 on Edith Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $125,000 bail and suspicion of commit felony while on felony bail, conspiracy to commit a crime, evade peace officer with disregard for safety, failure to appear on felony charge, three counts possession of controlled substance for sale, possession of controlled substance while armed with loaded firearm, possession of firearm by felon, special allegation personally armed with a firearm and other charges.
Nathan Darrel Simmons, 48, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy May 17 at Driftwood RV Park in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear after release from jail.
Quiton Travis McDonald, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 18 on Walbridge Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats and violation probation.
Timothy Melvin O'Beck, 66, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy and booked into the Tehama County Jail May 18 on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon and criminal threats.
David Donald Allen, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 19 on Rio Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of felon in possession of pepper spray, a parole hold and other charges.
Sergio Nunez Argueta, 59, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer May 19 on Marin Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of failure to register as sex offender, failure to appear on felony charge and sexual battery.
Andrew Cornelius Loewen, 37, of Orland was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy May 18 on Highway 36E in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of assault by mean likely to produce great bodily injury, evading peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, false imprisonment, kidnap for ransom, kidnapping, robbery and false filing of instrument.
Elijah Frank Cunningham, 18, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 20 on Southridge in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with child under 14 and sodomy with person under 18.
Justin Donvan Durrand Early, 48, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer May 20 at the Food Maxx shopping center in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of person who is required to register as a sex offender failure to report to parole officer within one working day following release from custody, or as instructed by a parole officer to have an electronic, global positioning system (GPS), or other monitoring device affixed to his or her person.
Clifton Clayton Rhoads, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 20 on Pine Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Bailey Jane Sisson, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer May 20 on Kay Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $150,000 bail and suspicion of bring alcohol/drugs into jail, violation of post release community supervision, conspiracy, and other charges.
Wenceslao Cisnerros Chavez, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer May 21 on Byron in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 and suspicion of possession of stolen property, possession of firearm by felon, prohibited person in possession of ammunition, vehicle theft and other charges.
Alex Torres Garcia, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy May 21 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $2 million bail and suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of child, oral copulation child under 10 and sex/sodomy with child under 10.
Matthew Allan Leblanc, 32, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy May 22 at Woodson Bridge on $50,000 bail and suspicion of battery with serious injury, exhibit deadly weapon and obstruct public officer.
Olivia Belle Regules, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy May 22 on Mary Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of obstruct executive officer and other charges.
Matthew Abel White, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy May 22 on Lucknow Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of willful cruelty to child.
James Oroville Hamilton III, 32, of Anderson was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 23 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, violation of parole, receiving stolen property, resist peace officer and unauthorized use of personal identifying information.
Daniel Alan Laning, 59, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 23 on Diamond Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of person prohibited from possession of firearm/ammunition, possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance, transportation/sell narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Chelsea Crystal Manning, 42, of Chico was arrested by a state Fish and Game officer May 23 at Woodson Bridge State Park and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of burglary and other charges.
DUI
Emilio Eliseo Delgado, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer May 18 on Viola Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Brandon James Williamson, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 19 on Madison in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and other charges.
Brittney Nichole Croy, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy May 23 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.