FELONY
Santiago Valdovinos Chavez, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 20 at the Wilcox Golf Course in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Clifford Dale Cleland, 35, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 20 on Edith Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and other charges.
Christian Brandon Grigsby, 20, of Oakland was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 20 at the Shell Station on Belle Mill in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of robbery.
Jason Richard Machado, 49, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Oct. 20 on Barham Road in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk/dagger, possession of leaded cane, person prohibited from possession of firearm/ammunition and other charges.
Emily Rayann Ross, 22, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Oct. 20 on Bowman Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon or force.
Christopher Michael Ackerman, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 21 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of ex-felon with firearm, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, possession of stolen vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Emanuel Armando Cervantes, 34, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 21 on Toomes Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, violation of probation and other charges.
Bradley Gene Morales, 24, of Oroville was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 21 on Marguerite Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, violation of parole and other charges.
Samuel Richardo Popoy, 25, of Oroville was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 21 on Marguerite Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of false personate, person prohibited from possessing ammunition and other charges.
Christopher Vernon Sherrell, 20, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 21 on Lincoln in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of brass knuckles, possession of leaded cane, possession for purpose of sales narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance for sale, transportation of controlled substance and other charges.
Robert Lee Spoonemore, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 21 on Highway 36E and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, buy/receive stolen property and evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety.
Ruben Banuelos, 36, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 22 on South Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of false personate, violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Aimee Celeste Colon, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 22 on Monroe Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy, possession of controlled substance for sale, receiving known stolen property, possession of narcotic controlled substance for purpose of sales, and other charges.
Davon Tyrell Hill, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 22 on Ash Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of narcotic controlled substance for purpose of sales, possession of controlled substance for sale, receiving known stolen property and violation of post release community supervision.
Brent Ward Luyster, 18, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 23 at Yost Park in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of possession of brass knuckles and other charges.
Trina Kay Cain, 59, of Corning was arrested by a CalFire officer Oct. 23 on Barham in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $75,000 bail and suspicion of arson/forest land.
Nikki Rae Moon, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Oct. 23 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Deangelo Lamar Roberts, 30, of Sacramento was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 23 on Viola Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Janet Marie Teselle, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 23 at Tehama County Mental Health and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism to property.
Kerstie Marie Shults, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Oct. 24 at the probation office and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance.
Chase Andrew Shaver, 26, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 25 on Rodeo Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition and possession of firearm by felon.
DUI
Joshua Wade Benner, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 20 on Sycamore in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Darrell Eugene Landingham, 63, of Tehama was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 22 on Sherwood Boulevard in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Michael Glenn Ferrel, 59, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 23 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and other charges.