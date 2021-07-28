FELONY
Donnie Edward Bailey, 27, of Chico was arrested by a Corning police officer July 19 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of possession of stolen property and evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety.
Michelle Elizabeth Haeffelin, 35, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy July 19 on Cavalier Drive in Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear after release on bail.
Donna Lynn Richison, 60, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's detective July 20 on the sheriff's office and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of child endangerment and other charges.
Thomas James Campbell, 27, of Sacramento was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy July 21 at Rolling Hills Casino and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of resisting executive officers.
Dawn Michelle Keisner, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 21 on Sutter Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon and inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Nicholas Louis Rhoda, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 21 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Victor Daniel Rincon Delgado, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by law enforcement July 21 on public lands in Tehama County and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of armed with firearm while committing felony, conspiracy to commit a crime, dump waste/offensive matter, and five counts of cultivation of marijuana.
Emily Rayann Ross, 21, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy July 21 on Bowman Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon and willful cruelty to child.
Steve Tongvanh, 35, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer July 21 on Chicago Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and other charges.
Sammilee Arboleya, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 22 on Washington Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Brett David Norris, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy July 22 at the Old Folsom State Prison and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of two counts burglary, possession of stolen property, false check, possession of burglary tools, vehicle theft, theft, vandalize place of worship and other charges.
Yovani Falla, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 23 on Kimball Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, false imprisonment and other charges.
Kasey Eugene Johnson, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy July 23 on Hatfield Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of failure to register and sex offender.
Lucian Richard Kershaw, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy July 23 on Kimball Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts penetration with foreign object and sexual penetration by object on minor.
Luis Acevedo, 45, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 24 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of attempt/aid arson and other charges.
Michael Anthony Townsend, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 24 on Sale Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $125,000 bail and suspicion of arson of property of another, arson/forest land and other charges.
Joshua Caleb Scott, 38, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy July 25 on First Street in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of alter firearm identification mark, carry concealed firearm upon person, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, possession of firearm by felon and other charges.
Shelly Dean Smith, 51, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy July 25 in the Burger King parking lot in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of vandalism and other charges.
DUI
Alyssa Nicole Gibbs, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer July 19 on Hooker Creek Road north of Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and evading peace officer with wanton disregard for safety.
Sage Frank, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 21 on Washington Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and manufacture/sell dangerous weapon.
Benjamin Marquez Dorado, 48, of Colusa was arrested by a CHP officer July 23 on Interstate 5 in Proberta and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, possession of a controlled substance and other charges.
Omar Munguia Valdovinos, 31, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Corning police officer July 24 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and other charges.
Eliezer Garibd Cervantes, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 24 at the Red Bluff City Park and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.