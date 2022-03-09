FELONY
David Garcia Esquival, 50, of San Francisco was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 28 on Highway 99W at Liberal Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of possession of controlled substance and other charges.
Jamey Ray Howard, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Feb. 28 at the probation office and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Arturo Servin, 35, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 28 on Fig Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry concealed firearm while occupant of vehicle, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, possession of firearm not registered to person, possession of firearm by felon and other charges.
David Ryan Sumaht, 45, of Orland was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 28 on Houghton Avenue in south Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $139,000 bail and suspicion of possession of brass knuckles, evading peace officer with wonton disregard for safety, transportation of controlled substance and other charges.
Rahman Dontese Wallace, 40, of Redlands was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 28 on Highway 99E in Dairyville and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $250,000 bail and a fugitive from justice arrest warrant.
Garrett Odell Webb, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 28 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and violation of probation.
Corbette Frank Wilson, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 28 on Highway 99W at Liberal Avenue and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property.
Emilio Eliseo Delgado, 25, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 1 on Toomes Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation and vandalism.
Devin Charles Johnson, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 1 on Willows Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Brittany Lee Douglas, 26, of Orland was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer March 2 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bring contraband into jail and other charges.
Connor Brendan Joseph O'Brien, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer March 2 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Matthew Ross Boone, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 3 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail and other charges.
David Samuel Griffin, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer March 3 on Rawson Road in south of Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime and violation of post release community supervision.
Tara Christine Mosier, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer March 3 on Rawson Road south of Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, possession of narcotic controlled substance for purpose of sales, two counts possession of controlled substance for sale, transportation of controlled substance and transportation of narcotic controlled substance for purpose of sales.
Eric Michael Navarro, 35, of El Monte was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 3 at Days Inn in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Shawn Leroy Elam, 31, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 5 on Highway 99E and Vina Road in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of dissuading a witness by force or threat and theft of personal property.
Brian Neil Korodi, 32, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 5 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger, forgery and other charges.
Lena Rochelle Lucero, 56, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 5 on Diamond Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Wesley Marcello Reed, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 5 at the Red Bluff City Park and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of arson-structure/forest land and failure to appear in court.
Jacob Allan Gingerich, 35, of Anderson was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy March 6 on West View Way in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury.
James Charles Williams, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 6 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry a concealed firearm.
DUI
Cindy Lee Brown, 58, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 28 on Vintage Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Mariah Kay Derose, 26, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 3 on West Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, giving a false identification and disorderly conduct.
Michelle Eileen Blunkall, 60, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 5 on Washington Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.