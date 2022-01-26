FELONY
Aaron Bruce Canty, 45, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 18 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of alter/forge vehicle registration.
Eric Paul Davis, 59, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 18 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen vehicle and other charges.
Lisa Dianne Milligan, 48, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 18 on the 9800 block of Highway 99W in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Gary Lee Treat, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 18 at the probation office and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of ex-felon in possession of firearm.
Angela Marie Wood, 56, of Chico was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 18 on Buddy Lane in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and vandalism.
Oscar Peter Bautista, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 19 on Paskenta Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen vehicle.
Anthony Montana Deuel, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 19 on Spyglass in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and vehicle theft.
Michael Louis Holmes, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 19 on Spyglass in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receive known stolen property.
Charles Lee Powell, 71, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 19 on Washington Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to file registered sex offender change of address.
Carly Elizabeth Aguilar Haselow, 26, of Redding was arrested at the Tehama County Jail on Jan. 20 and booked into the jail on suspicion of child endangerment.
Juan Diaz Torres, 38, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 20 on Fig Lane in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge and grand theft.
Aaron James Hosler, 60, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 20 at Motel 6 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Kevin Artur, 30, of Elmhurst, NY was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 21 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of false personate.
Eric Aryan, 32, of Elmhurst, NY was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 21 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of false personate.
Gloria Jean Callahan, 51, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 22 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon or force.
Nicholas Willaim Hay, 31, of Tehachapi was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 22 on the 4400 block of Rawson Road in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Paul Michael Leaf, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 22 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism.
Ronald David Miller, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 22 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama county Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Eduardo Enrique Nunez Hurtado, 28, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 22 on the onramp of Interstate 5 at Flores Avenue in Proberta and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of second degree burglary and other charges.
Gerald Phillip Klemme, 49, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 23 on Clement Avenue in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Mikhail Kyung Peterson, 37, of California was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 23 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Marquis Daniel Willis, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 23 on Luther Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of assault, crime against elder/dependent adult and inflict injury on child.
DUI
Pedro Avila, 44, of Gerber was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 20 on Lincoln in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and other charges.
Michael Edward Lee, 25, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 20 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Omar Miguel Echevarria Zapien, 24, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 22 on Fifth Avenue in Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of child endangerment and driving under the influence.
Noah Benjamin Lee Natho, 18, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 22 on Kimick Way in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury.
Noemi Damaris Ramirez, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 22 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and give false information to peace officers.