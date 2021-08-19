FELONY
Thomas Michael Eckmann, 57, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's detective Aug. 9 on Highway 36E at Hog Lake and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault of child, continuous sexual abuse of chile, lewd and lascivious acts with child under 14, oral copulation with child under 14 and sexual penetration with foreign object.
Juan Ramon Perez, 50, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 9 on Loleta Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on a parole hold.
Sesar Oswald Diaz Ruvalcaba, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Aug. 10 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger and violation of post release community supervision.
Dimar Juarez Hernandez, 30, of Stockton was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Aug. 10 at Folsom Prison and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $200,000 bail and suspicion of assault with deadly weapon and criminal threats.
Alex Ray Boone, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 10 on Luther Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger, flight from peace officer while driving recklessly, vehicle theft and other charges.
Delfino Martinez Cortes, 37, was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Aug. 12 on Manton Road in Manton and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale and cultivation of marijuana.
Armando Solorio Rueda, 50, of Sacramento was arrested by a state Fish and Game officer Aug. 12 on the forest lands near Ponderosa Way and booked into the Tehama County Jail on three counts cultivation of marijuana.
Brandy Leeann Fairless, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 13 on Luther Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
William John Burk, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Aug. 14 on Sacramento Avenue south of Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bring alcohol/drugs into jail, possession of pepper spray and other charges.
Ronald Gene Gill, 43, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 14 at the Thai House on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts failure to appear after release on bail.
Dustin Cory Lindstrom, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 14 on San Benito in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property.
Robert Gene Conner, 61, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 15 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts carry dirk or dagger, failure to appear on felony charge, possession of leaded cane and other charges.
Latausha Moonstarr Young, 30, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Aug. 15 on Sycamore Street in Red Bluff and was booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of narcotic controlled substance for purpose of sales, two counts possession of controlled substance for sale and other charges.
DUI
Thomas Edwinn Secrest II, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 9 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Elizabeth Grace Gonzalez, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CalFire officer Aug. 13 on Chestnut in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Tyrone David Turner, 30, of Salt Lake City, Utah was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 19 on Interstate 5 at Sour Grass in Tehama County and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Arley Glenn Shepard, 57, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 14 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving while license suspended/revoked.