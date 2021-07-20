FELONY
Jose Maria Aguilar, 45, of Corning was arrested at the Tehama County Jail on July 12 and booked on $6,450,000 bail and suspicion of aggravated sexual assault of a child/oral copulation, aggravated assault of a child/sodomy, aggravated sexual assault of child under 14 years/sexual penetration, attempted forcible oral copulation, continuous sexual abuse of child, forcible lewd act upon child, preventing or dissuading witness or victim from testifying, sexual penetration by object and sodomy by force/fear.
Joshua Earl Cox, 38, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy July 12 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Douglas Martin Dean, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy July 12 on Highway 99W at Aramayo Way in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $16,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
Jamil Andre Scoggins, 22, of Elk Grove was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy July 12 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail and suspicion of ex-felon with firearm.
Samantha Carrie Foster, 32, of Brentwood was arrested at the Tehama County Jail on July 13 and booked on suspicion of two counts forgery and one count identity theft.
Heath Everett Moon, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 13 on Douglas Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of child endangerment.
Michael Eugene Bamford, 50, of Montgomery Creek was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy July 14 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of buy or receive stolen property and two counts driving while license suspended for driving under the influence.
Bret Alan Phillips, 57, of Corning was arrested on July 14 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of ex-felon in possession of ammunition.
Frank Quaid Jr., 37, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 14 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy or receive stolen property, ex-felon with firearm and other charges.
Tyler Scott Sain, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 14 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of resisting executive officers.
Elizabeth Anne Schwerin, 29, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 14 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail and other charges.
Gerardo Soria, 41, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer July 14 on Toomes Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Miguel Santiago Juarez, 30, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy July 16 on Tait in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of carry a concealed firearm while driving vehicle, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, possession of firearm by addict, under influence of specific controlled substance while in possession of firearm and other charges.
Charles Eric Salonius, 61, of Oroville was arrested by a CHP officer July 16 on Houghton Avenue at Moran Road in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of receiving known stolen property, vehicle theft and other charges.
Wyatt James Froome, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested at the Tehama County Jail on July 16 and booked on $50,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear after release on bail, false personate/special circumstance, false pretenses, sexual penetration by force and other charges.
Francisco Gonzalez, 39, was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy July 17 on Andrews Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of child cruelty/possible injury or death and immoral acts before child.
Katina Marie Vandoren, 41, of Tehama was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy July 17 on Luther in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear after release on bail and other charges.
DUI
Kevin Paul Stuart, 55, of Yuba City was arrested by a CHP officer July 13 on Interstate 5 south of Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicoin of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Felix Miguel Tomas, 35, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer July 14 on Toomes Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and other charges.
Shannon Marie Woods, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 14 on St. Mary Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury and obstruct public officer.
Derek Lamare Cole, 34, of Queen Anne was arrested by a CHP officer July 16 on Liberal Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Mario Tinoco Valdovinos, 41, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer July 18 on Paskenta Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.