FELONY
Brianne Raquel Rodriguez, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 8 on Ridge Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of cruelty to elder/dependent adult with likely injury or death and endangering a child.
Darea Darcell Correia, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 9 on Luther Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of robbery and other charges.
Samantha Michelle Fisher, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County Probation officer Dec. 9 at the probation office and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation and failure to appear in court.
Joshua Ryan Frailey, 20, of Orland was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 10 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen vehicle.
Adrian Contreras Rodriguez, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 10 on Park Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $500,000 bail and suspicion of stalking.
David Donald Allen, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 12 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision, vandalism and other charges.
Joshua David White, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 12 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of commit felony while on bail and failure to appear.
Matthew Lyle Milliman, 34, of Red Buff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 13 at Walmart in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of firearm by felon and other charges.
Alberto Palominos Cisneros, 26, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 14 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of carry loaded firearm in public/vehicle, conspiracy to commit crime and felon in possession of concealed firearm.
Jose Dominguez Vasquez, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 14 on the 1700 block of Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of carry loaded firearm in public/vehicle, extortion and robbery.
David Scott Hall, 50, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 14 on Sister Mary Columbia Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Estella Kaye Wright, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Dec. 14 on Dog Island Park in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and other charges.
DUI
Christine Nicole Stoelting, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 10 on Orange Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Arthur Alvarez, 44, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 14 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $115,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence and other charges.
Trey Lee Cain, 30, of Oroville was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 14 on Douglass in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Svetlana Litvinenko, 49, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 14 on Hog Lane and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.