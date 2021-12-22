FELONY
Damien Dwayne Jones, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 14 on White Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation parole, possession of controlled substance for sale, prohibited possession of ammunition and other charges.
Edward Ronald Polly, 50, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Dec. 14 on Gucci Lane in Tehama County and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and driving under the influence.
Amanda Victoria Alipio, 30, of San Diego was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 15 at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Timothy Grant Davidson, 23, of Stockton was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 15 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy or receive stolen vehicle or equipment and other charges.
Mark Ryan Betancourt, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 16 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $75,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing bodily injury.
Feliciano Bobadilla, 60, was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 16 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of accessory.
Allen James Bolton, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested at the Tehama County Jail on Dec. 16 and booked on suspicion of transient failure to update registration.
Patricia Marie Garcia, 48, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 17 on Edith Avenue in Corning on suspicion of failure to appear, inflict injury on child and other charges.
Tyler Reed Hansen, 28, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 17 on Flores Avenue in Proberta and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk/dagger, failure to appear on felony charge and other charges.
Shannon Rae Long, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Dec. 17 on Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of person prohibited from possessing firearms/ammunition, possession of controlled substance for sale, possession of firearm by felon and other charges.
Dale Allen Paine, 67, of Enterprise, Ala., was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 17 on Interstate 5 near Orland and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety.
Corey Gene Piper, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Dec. 17 on the 11700 block of Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of felon in possession of ammunition, possession of controlled substance for sale, possession of firearm by felon and violation of probation.
Sergio Garcia Fertino, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 18 on Treasure Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of annoy child under 18, continuous sexual abuse of child and lewd and lascivious acts with child under 14.
Gregory Ryan McCorkle, 32, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 18 on Lake California Drive in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Daniel Rios Pedraza, 26, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 18 on Interstate 5 near Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $68,000 bail and suspicion of possession of controlled substance while armed and other charges.
Garrett Caswell Epperson, 19, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 19 on Robert Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of willful cruelty to child.
Kevin Andrew Kirk, 32, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 19 in Tehama County and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of child endangerment and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing bodily injury.
Elby Charles Nye, 36, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 19 on First Street in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1 million bail and suspicion of attach with a deadly weapon, attempted willful deliberate premeditated murder and inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
DUI
Rochelle Reanna Burnett, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 14 on Riverside Way in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges.
Pedro Naranjo, 33, of Klamath Falls was arrested by a CHP officer Dec.. 17 on Adobe Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.
Jennifer Lynn Russell, 45, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 17 on Jellys Ferry Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.
Gilberto Fontes Narez, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 18 on N. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.