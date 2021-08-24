FELONY
Robert Gene Conner, 61, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 16 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Ricky James Candler, 37, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 17 at the probation office and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of prohibited person with firearm.
Corey Allen Casey, 45, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 17 on Briggs Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, person prohibited in possession of firearm/ammunition, possession of firearm by felon and other charges.
Kaylie Lynda Demecurio, 33, of Redding was arrested by a CalFire officer Aug. 17 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of transportation of a controlled substance and other charges.
Makayla Lynne Fincher, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 17 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Evan Thomas Fortna Hanson, 36, of Yreka was arrested by a CalFire officer Aug. 17 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of transportation of a controlled substance and other charges.
Lynette Renee Gallegos, 49, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Aug. 17 at the Tehama County Jail and booked into the jail on suspicion of use of false check and other charges.
Thomas Ray Talley, 52, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Aug. 17 on Fourth Avenue in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole, and other charges.
Jennifer Ann Tenney, 40, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 16 on Fig Lane in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Darea Darcell Correia, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 18 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Donald Henry Oliveira, 56, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 18 on S. Jackson Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Nathan Arthur Webster, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 18 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold and other charges.
Shane Cuyler Shaver, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Aug. 19 on South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism and other charges.
Dillon James Hilburn, 22, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Aug. 20 on Blossom Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of fugitive from justice warrant.
Mario Ramirez Leon, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Aug. 20 on Foothill Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Kory Michael Raines, 20, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 20 at the Park and Ride in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Madina Renae Scott, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Aug. 21 on Airport Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of identity theft.
Cassandra Lee Dickey, 32, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Aug. 22 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of violation of parole, grand theft by embezzlement and other charges.
Joseph Lemuel Stinson, 37, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Aug. 22 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of buying or receiving stolen vehicle or equipment and evade peace officer with disregard for safety.
DUI
Robert Earl Fite, 36, of Paynes Creek was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 16 on Manton Road in Manton and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Kristian Nicholas Rego, 33, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Aug. 19 at the Chevron Station on Bowman Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs combined.
Donnie Ray Busby, 61, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 20 at Denny's restaurant in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Allison Christina Sylva, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 21 on Adobe Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and blood alcohol level for person on probation for DUI.